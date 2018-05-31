Jada Pinkett Smith Admits She Was a 'Young, Egotistical Girl' at Start of Gabrielle Union Feud

Jada Pinkett Smith is shedding more light on her 17-year feud with Gabrielle Union.

Though the actresses have since reconciled, Pinkett Smith, 46, shocked fans when she revealed that she hadn’t spoken to Union, 45, in 17 years. The two met up to hash out their differences on the latest episode of Red Table Talk and moved past their feud, though neither of them can pinpoint what started their rift.

Pinkett Smith later sat down with her friend Mia Pitts and publicist Karynne Tencer to answer fan questions when she admitted that part of the problem was her ego.

“I think who I was back then was a young, egotistical girl who basically was just like, ‘Okay, if she wants to have a problem with me that’s fine, ’cause what difference does it make?’ ” Pinkett Smith said. “And one of the points that Gab brought up is that it makes a big difference because at the end of the day there’s only a handful of us in this business. And I just think we grow older and we mature and we realize that we really can’t appreciate ourselves without appreciating other women.”

Jada Pinkett Smith and Gabrielle Union Jason Merritt/Getty; Paras Griffin/Getty

When Tencer pointed out that either of them could’ve ended the rift at any moment, Pinkett Smith said it was “hard” to take that step.

“You feel like you don’t have to and you have all that ego,” she said. “That’s all it is, it’s just ego.”

In the previous episode, Pinkett Smith said she called Union and invited her on the “Girlfriends” episode after not speaking for so long to finally end it.

“It felt so good on the phone with you to even just go, ‘Hey, I’m sorry that I didn’t even take the time to talk to you,’ you know?” Pinkett Smith explained to Union after they sat down. “And then I had to just apologize and just thinking to myself, ‘Damn, Jada! That was some petty ass s–t!’ But at the same time going, ‘Well, that’s where you were then. Thank God you’re someplace else now.’”