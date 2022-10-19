Jada Pinkett Smith and Sheree Zampino get along well now — but it took the pair some time.

On Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch, Pinkett Smith, 51, and cohost Adrienne Banfield Norris were joined by Will Smith's ex-wife Zampino, 54, for a conversation about how their relationship has evolved over the years.

"We have developed a really nice sisterhood, but it hasn't been easy along the way," Pinkett Smith admitted while seated next to Zampino at the table.

"Sometimes we did have to fake it to make it," she added as the group dove into their conversation on "toxic forgiveness."

Zampino noted that she and Pinkett Smith have been learning how to befriend each other "since we were babies," in reference to her three-year-long marriage to Will, 54, before he tied the knot with Pinkett Smith in December 1997.

"Trying to have a blended family and not really having a blueprint of that. We really had to figure it out along the way," Pinkett Smith told Zampino in the latest episode. "For me, it was really about maturity. Just not understanding the marital dynamic, like 'OK, the divorce papers are sent, and people are over it, and this is done.' "

"Oh, guess what — it ain't ever done," she added. "So that was my biggest misconception, in that this woman is a part of this family. It's like not only taking on [Sheree and Will's son Trey Smith], but Sheree was coming along too as part of the package."

"I'm imagining it definitely took some forgiveness on your part because I can remember some times that I really crossed the line," Pinkett Smith said to Zampino as the group recalled difficulties learning how to co-parent Trey, now 29.

Zampino and Pinkett Smith recalled an incident when Trey was young in which he misbehaved during a playdate.

"I literally walked in the house just to drop him off, and as soon as I walked in Jada was like, 'Listen, we gotta talk about his behavior,' and I was like, 'Go get his daddy, please,' " Zampino said during the episode.

'Why are you talking about what happens at my house over here? This behavior was at my house," she added, causing the group to laugh.

"It was a lot of intertwining and it got really kind of messy," Pinkett Smith admitted.

During the episode, Pinkett Smith also recalled an incident in which Zampino "marched into the master bedroom" at her and Will's home because she "wanted to see what was going on, like how it was decorated and all that."

"It was early on and I think you were just like… I just need you to know who the queen bee is around here," she said. "I was like, 'Well damn, she did pick the house out, I can't say nothing.' We were both very fiery."

Zampino credited Pinkett Smith for always treating Trey well, telling her that "your heart was always right towards him, wanting the best for him."

During Red Table Talk's debut episode in 2018, the pair recalled an argument they once had that escalated to the point that Will had to step in.

"Will Smith let me have it," Pinkett Smith at the time. "His take was, 'That is Trey's mother and that's just not your place.' "

At the time, Zampino said the next time the women saw each other they made an effort to mend their relationship.

"You would always say Ree, I apologize," she told Pinkett Smith. "You always owned it. Thank you for that."

