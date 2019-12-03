Jada Pinkett Smith Admits She Previously Gave All Her 'Power' Over to Will in Their Marriage

Jada Pinkett Smith is admitting she hasn’t always put herself first in her marriage to Will Smith.

On the latest episode of her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, the actress and host recalled a time when she became too invested in her husband’s career. The topic came up while discussing guests rapper T.I. and his wife Tiny’s marriage, which has seen Tiny file for divorce twice as she struggled with losing autonomy in their relationship.

“This conversation, this problem, is the exact same thing Will and I had to work through,” Pinkett Smith, 48, said when Tiny expressed regret at giving up her singing career to support her husband. Tiny was part of the R&B vocal group Xscape in the ’90s.

RELATED: Red Table Talk Launches a Card Game to Help ‘Families and Inter-Generations’ Connect

“She felt like she lost herself in supporting Will and his dreams and his career, and the idea that he had of what their relationship was gonna be,” Adrienne Banfield-Jones, Pinkett Smith’s mom and cohost, added.

“We do relinquish a lot of our power to our men that we’ve given our lives to,” Pinkett Smith continued. “And at first, I gave it all over. And then I realized, ‘Oh this is not working.’ And you get just a little disappointed because you feel like, ‘I gave it all to you and you took it and you misused it — you stopped listening to me.’”

During a recent Red Table Talk episode, Pinkett Smith told her mother and guest Chelsea Handler that she and Smith, 51, had finally reached a level of maturity in their relationship.

“I feel that I’m just now entering an adult relationship with Will,” Pinkett Smith revealed.

Her mother responded with, “Jeez,” as her daughter and Handler laughed.

“After 23 years,” Pinkett Smith added. “We finally are learning to have an adult relationship.”

RELATED: Jada Pinkett Smith Says There Have Been ‘Betrayals of the Heart’ in Her Marriage to Will Smith

Image zoom Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Albert L. Ortega/Getty

In August, Pinkett Smith reflected on why she and Smith were so honest about their relationship on her Facebook Watch show, telling Stephen Colbert on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert that they both wanted “to kind of get rid of the idea that people in the public eye have perfect relationships.”

“We were kind of sick of living up to that,” she said. “We were real sick of it. And then second of all, really having myself and Will come and talk about our relationship — sometimes you see just women do it alone or you just see a guy do it.”

She continued, “Us coming together and taking responsibility for both of our parts and also Will being the successful guy that he is and being willing to share what his pitfalls were in the relationship and in his family, you can’t imagine how many other successful men called and said, ‘Wow, my wife has been saying the same thing for years. Because you said it, it opened my eyes and because you said it, I’m willing to listen.’”

Red Table Talk airs Mondays on Facebook Watch.