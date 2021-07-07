Jada Pinkett Smith Admits She 'Passed Out' on Nutty Professor Set: 'I Went to Work High'

The Girls Trip actress reflected on the “eye-opening” incident on the latest episode of her Facebook Watch show

Jada Pinkett Smith continues to be candid about the impact substance abuse has had on her life.

The actress, 49, opened up about "an eye-opening incident" she was involved in on the set of the 1996 film The Nutty Professor on the July 7 episode of Red Table Talk.

"I had one incident on Nutty Professor. I passed out. Makeup trailer," Pinkett Smith told her mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris and daughter Willow Smith on the episode, later adding, "I went to work high and it was a bad batch of ecstasy. And I passed out and I told everybody that I must have had old medication in a vitamin bottle."

Then, something clicked.

"I tell you what I did though," she said, "got my a-- together and got on that set. That was the last time."

The Nutty Professor - Jada Pinkett Smith Credit: Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

Pinkett Smith's admission came amid a discussion about alcohol and substance abuse with Willow, 20, and Banfield-Norris, 67. She said her worst drinking days were in high school. "Brown liquor" and "vodka" were her drinks of choice.

"I could drink almost anybody under the table," the Girls Trip star said on the show. "When I moved to red wine like, 'This is better for me because they say red wine is good for you. But drinking red wine for me was like drinking glasses of water… because I'm used to that hard hit."

Once she got to California, she admitted to "doing cocktails" of substances: "So ecstasy, alcohol, weed."

Pinkett Smith has slowly opened up about her past substance use in recent years. In December 2018, she had a discussion about mental health with rapper Kid Cudi on Red Table Talk in wake of Mac Miller's death that September, where she drew comparisons between their pasts.

"When I looked at [Miller's] circumstances I felt for him because I knew that could have been me, easily," Pinkett Smith told Cudi. "I was the same way. In my depression, using ecstasy, drinking a whole lot, you know, and smoking a bunch of weed and trying to just find some peace in my mind. It's like, I knew [what] I was doing — I was doing ecstasy because I wanted to party."

Despite finding success in Los Angeles, Pinkett Smith said she was "extremely suicidal" and eventually collapsed emotionally.

"It's like when you just don't have control over emotions, your thoughts, you feel completely and utterly out of control. I don't even think at that particular time I understood what I was going through."