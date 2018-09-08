Jacob Tremblay Reveals He Watched the Predator Films — But Fell Asleep During One of Them!

Jacob Tremblay does his homework, even when it proves… tiresome.

The 11-year-old actor stopped by PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly’s Toronto International Film Festival studio Saturday, where he was asked how he prepared for his role in The Predator. The answer? Going back to the original source material.

“I watched Predator, Predator 2, and Predators,” Tremblay said. “I fell asleep during Predators, but then I watched it again.”

“Not because it was boring!” he added. “Because I was 10!”

Jacob Tremblay Brian de Rivera Simon/Getty Images

RELATED: Star Wars Superfan Jacob Tremblay Admits He Was Too ‘Starstruck’ to Meet Harrison Ford: That’s ‘My Biggest Life Regret’

Tremblay stars in Shane Black’s action movie alongside Olivia Munn, Keegan-Michael Key, Boyd Holbrook, Sterling K. Brown, and Trevante Rhodes. The Room star plays a kid who accidentally stumbles upon some Predator technology,

“Wearing the Predator stuff, like the gauntlet and the helmet, I think that was pretty cool,” he says. “I also really liked when we were on the Predator spaceship. The studio, the set that it was on, I thought that was really, really cool.”

The Predator opens Sept. 14.