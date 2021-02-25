Jacob Tremblay Voices a Curious Sea Monster with a Big Secret in Trailer for Pixar's Upcoming Luca

Luca and Alberto can't let anyone find out their big secret

The two main characters at the center of Pixar's upcoming film Luca are keeping a very big secret.

"There's just one thing no one can find out," Luca (voiced by Jacob Tremblay) says in the first teaser for the family adventure, released Thursday by Disney.

The big secret is that Luca and his best friend Alberto (Shazam's Jack Dylan Grazer) are both sea monsters who transform into young boys to live in the Italian town they're obsessed with discovering. The only problem is the residents of that town are also obsessed with killing sea monsters.

The two will befriend Giulia, a local girl (voiced by newcomer Emma Berman) who shares their exploring nature.

The adults in the movie are voiced by Maya Rudolph, who plays Luca's mom, Marco Barricelli as Giulia's dad, and Jim Gaffigan as Luca's father.

Pixar first announced the movie last summer, with director Enrico Casarosa explaining why the movie was so close to his heart.

"This is a deeply personal story for me, not only because it's set on the Italian Riviera where I grew up, but because at the core of this film is a celebration of friendship. Childhood friendships often set the course of who we want to become and it is those bonds that are at the heart of our story in 'Luca,'" Casarosa, who previously worked on Pixar short La Luna, said in a press release.

"So in addition to the beauty and charm of the Italian seaside, our film will feature an unforgettable summer adventure that will fundamentally change Luca," Casarosa added.