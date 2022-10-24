Jacob Tremblay Shares Throwback Photo After Turning 16: 'How It Started vs. How It's Going'

Jacob Tremblay shared a photo of himself back in 2015 beside a recent snapshot from this weekend's premiere of My Father's Dragon

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 24, 2022 03:11 PM
Jacob Tremblay arrives at the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California; Jacob Tremblay attends Netflix's My Father's Dragon Animation is Film Premiere at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on October 22, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage; Presley Ann/Getty Images

Jacob Tremblay is looking back on his Hollywood early days.

On Saturday, the actor, who turned 16 earlier this month, shared two photos on Twitter showcasing how much he's grown up since his star-making performance in 2016's Room.

"How it started vs how it's going..." Tremblay wrote with the photos, referencing the internet trend. One photo showed him wearing a tux and giving a thumbs-up gesture back at 9 years old in November 2015, while the other showed him at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Saturday for the premiere of My Father's Dragon.

Tremblay (whose Twitter bio reads "Part-time Actor. Full-time Awkward Teenager.") also shared photos from the premiere on Instagram, in which he wrote he was "so happy to be back in LA!"

"So handsome!!!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️," Taylour Page wrote in response to Tremblay's Instagram post. "Young man. 🔥🔥🔥," Michael B. Jordan added in the comments.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In 2019, while Tremblay promoted his R-rated middle-school comedy Good Boys, he revealed in an interview with Vulture that he looked to Keanu Reeves' iconic role as Neo in The Matrix when filming a paintball scene in the movie.

"I remember when I was preparing for that, I watched that one scene from the first Matrix, when Neo is shooting the guns and doing the slow-motion flips," Tremblay said. "You can tell I'm harnessing Keanu Reeves in that one scene."

That scene ended up as Tremblay's favorite, he added, in part because it was mostly one shot. "Everyone was dodging, running under the tables, and the pots and plates were smashing everywhere," he said at the time.

My Father's Dragon, which also stars Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo, is an animated film about a young boy who "leaves the city of Nevergreen and journeys to the mysterious Wild Island, where he finds ferocious beasts — and the friendship of a lifetime."

The animated movie debuts on Netflix Nov. 11.

Related Articles
Heather Matarazzo IG Throwback
Heather Matarazzo Unearths BTS Throwback with Kirsten Dunst and Rachael Leigh Cook from 'Strike!'
Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Halle Bailey Says She's 'Immensely Honored' to Play Ariel as She Shares First 'Little Mermaid' Poster
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 13: Actress Angela Lansbury poses in the press room during The Olivier Awards 2011 at Theatre Royal on March 13, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)
Celebrities React to Angela Lansbury's Death: 'She, My Darlings, Was Everything'
Keanu Reeves Befriends a Young Fan at Airport in Adorable Twitter Takeover
Keanu Reeves Talks With Young Fan in Adorable Airport Interaction Captured on Twitter
Christian Walker, son of Senate candidate Herschel Walker
Who Is Christian Walker, Son of Georgia Senate Candidate Herschel Walker?
Hubie Halloween, IT
The Best Halloween Movies to Stream on Netflix in 2022
Nicolas Cage attends the Los Angeles special screening of "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" at DGA Theater Complex on April 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Nicolas Cage's Kids: Everything to Know
Nicolas Cage
Nicolas Cage Says He Went 'Straight to the Airport' for TIFF After Welcoming Baby with Wife Riko
Keanu Reeves, Carrie Ann Moss
Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss Describe Their 'Matrix' Bond: 'It Is Like a Soul Friendship'
Gaten Matarazzo in Dear Evan Hansen
'Stranger Things' ' Gaten Matarazzo Takes the Stage in New Photos from Broadway's 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey attend the world premiere of "Dolittle" at Regency Village Theatre on January 11, 2020 in Westwood, California
Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey's Relationship Timeline
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock (13040925b) Keanu Reeves Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR: The Immortal Saga Continues, Comic-Con San Diego, California, USA - 22 Jul 2022
Keanu Reeves Greets Comic-Con Attendees, Plus Saweetie, Bill Nye, Patrick Stewart and More
Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves Treated His Friends to Celebration for 'Matrix: Resurrections' Premiere: 'He's Epic'
Chelsea Peretti and Jordan Peele attend the 2019 British Academy Britannia Awards presented by American Airlines and Jaguar Land Rover at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 25, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti's Relationship Timeline
Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves Surprised His 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Stunt Team with Rolex Watches: 'Best Wrap Gift Ever'
StarTracks 7/25
Kevin & Kyra Cuddle Up in L.A., Plus Donald Glover, Lake Bell & Chris Rock and More