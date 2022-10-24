Jacob Tremblay is looking back on his Hollywood early days.

On Saturday, the actor, who turned 16 earlier this month, shared two photos on Twitter showcasing how much he's grown up since his star-making performance in 2016's Room.

"How it started vs how it's going..." Tremblay wrote with the photos, referencing the internet trend. One photo showed him wearing a tux and giving a thumbs-up gesture back at 9 years old in November 2015, while the other showed him at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Saturday for the premiere of My Father's Dragon.

Tremblay (whose Twitter bio reads "Part-time Actor. Full-time Awkward Teenager.") also shared photos from the premiere on Instagram, in which he wrote he was "so happy to be back in LA!"

"So handsome!!!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️," Taylour Page wrote in response to Tremblay's Instagram post. "Young man. 🔥🔥🔥," Michael B. Jordan added in the comments.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In 2019, while Tremblay promoted his R-rated middle-school comedy Good Boys, he revealed in an interview with Vulture that he looked to Keanu Reeves' iconic role as Neo in The Matrix when filming a paintball scene in the movie.

"I remember when I was preparing for that, I watched that one scene from the first Matrix, when Neo is shooting the guns and doing the slow-motion flips," Tremblay said. "You can tell I'm harnessing Keanu Reeves in that one scene."

That scene ended up as Tremblay's favorite, he added, in part because it was mostly one shot. "Everyone was dodging, running under the tables, and the pots and plates were smashing everywhere," he said at the time.

My Father's Dragon, which also stars Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo, is an animated film about a young boy who "leaves the city of Nevergreen and journeys to the mysterious Wild Island, where he finds ferocious beasts — and the friendship of a lifetime."

The animated movie debuts on Netflix Nov. 11.