Jacob Tremblay Says Kids Who Spoil Avengers: Endgame Are 'Bullies': 'Please Talk to Your Kids!'

Jacob Tremblay is doing his part to make sure fans of Avengers: Endgame can enjoy the film spoiler-free.

The 12-year-old Room star slammed students at his school who he says were revealing key Avengers plot points, calling their behavior a form of bullying.

“Last week kids were shouting #AvengersEndGame spoilers at other kids at my school. Bullying takes many forms,” Tremblay wrote on Twitter Sunday. “To intentionally take away someone’s joy is bullying. Please remember this as you go back to school this week. Parents please talk to your kids! #ChooseKind everyone! ✌💙”

The actor later elaborated, “I have been ridiculed for being short called stupid, annoying, been told I am not good at anything, been intentionally excluded. I have friends all over the world that are severly [sic] bullied that I love. Bullies are relentless, they use anything they can to hurt, even a movie. #smh.”

Tremblay also shared a comment from a user who defended his stance that revealing spoilers was bullying, and added, “For those missing the point… #ChooseKind.”

Tremblay, whose social media accounts are monitored by his parents, frequently uses his platform to stand up against bullying, often with the hashtag “choose kind.”

His plea to keep the ending of Avengers: Endgame under wraps is something the film’s creators and stars have worked hard to do.

Mark Ruffalo, who plays the Hulk, even said he was given a dummy script by directors Joe and Anthony Russo in order to prevent the loose-lipped actor from leaking spoilers.

“I got a script, but it was a dummy,” he said “There were scenes in there that I thought we were shooting that nobody ever shot.”

“I’ve been dying to see it,” Ruffalo, 51, added. “We had a chance to see it yesterday, but I held off because I want to see it with an audience, I want to be in that experience with you guys. Yeah, that’s when it really means something.”

Joe Russo, meanwhile, previously told IndieWire that Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man, also wasn’t given a script for the film, as the British star has a history of spilling secrets.

“Yeah, Tom Holland does not get the script,” he said. “Tom Holland gets his lines and that’s it. He doesn’t even know who he’s acting opposite of. We use like, very vague terms to describe to him what is happening in the scene.”

He famously revealed there would be two Spider-Man: Homecoming sequels long before the studio had announced the franchise offerings. He was also the first one to share the title of the upcoming film Spider-Man: Far From Home, showing a photo of the logo on his Instagram account months after Infinity War dropped.

He also spoiled the ending of Avengers: Infinity War to a movie theater full of fans waiting to see the movie, telling them, “I’m alive,” before they had any idea his character died in the film.

Endgame shattered box office records by opening this weekend to the tune of $1.2 billion worldwide.