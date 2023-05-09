Jacob Tremblay on Flounder's 'Little Mermaid' Design: 'They Knew Exactly What They Were Doing' (Exclusive)

Jacob Tremblay has no issues with the way Flounder is portrayed in The Little Mermaid — in spite of some Internet pushback.

At the world premiere of the live-action movie in Los Angeles on Monday night, the Room star, 16, told PEOPLE that the transformation of the fish — whom Tremblay voices — from the 1989 animated movie to the new film "works out perfectly."

"I was shown the design when I went in for the audition and I saw the movie last night and, I have to say that I think it really, really worked," the actor says. "I think that they were geniuses and they knew exactly what they were doing."

He adds, "And I think it works out perfectly. I think it matches everything. So if it was different, I don't think it would really work."

In the original movie, Flounder sports a yellow and blue body and expressive eyes. The new version, armchair Internet critics argue, is a little too real.

The re-imagining of the animated classic tells the story of Ariel, who pines for life on land and falls in love with human Prince Eric, played by Jonah Hauer-King. Melissa McCarthy plays villainous Ursula, Javier Bardem is Ariel's dad King Triton, Daveed Diggs voices Sebastian and Awkwafina voices Scuttle. Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns) directs the movie.

While Flounder's new look has sparked debate, Tremblay said at the premiere that the story benefits from the fresh take.

"What I think is cool, is that it goes in more depth into characters," he says. "And I think that's really cool because they're really beloved characters that fans get to see more of."

The Little Mermaid swims into theaters May 26.