Jacob Tremblay and Mckenna Grace Smile Together on Red Carpet at 'The Little Mermaid' U.K. Premiere

Tremblay voices Flounder in the upcoming live-action adaptation of the 1989 animated film

By
Published on May 17, 2023 12:38 AM
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 15: Mckenna Grace and Jacob Tremblay attend "The Little Mermaid" post premiere cast and filmmaker reception at Soho House on May 15, 2023 in London, England. 'The Little Mermaid' will be released in UK cinemas from May 26th. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios)
Photo: Dave Benett/Getty

Jacob Tremblay and Mckenna Grace seemed to get along swimmingly at The Little Mermaid U.K. premiere.

The 16-year-old actors posed together on the red carpet for Tremblay's upcoming film at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on Monday.

Tremblay sported an all-black suit to the event, while Grace donned a hot pink asymmetrical dress with fur trim and matching pumps.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 15: Jacob Tremblay and Mckenna Grace attend the UK Premiere of "The Little Mermaid" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on May 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)
Lia Toby/Getty

Tremblay stars as the voice of Flounder in Disney's live-action update of the 1989 animated musical.

At the world premiere of The Little Mermaid in Los Angeles last week, the Room star told PEOPLE that the transformation of the fish from the animated movie to the new film "works out perfectly."

"I think it matches everything. So if it was different, I don't think it would really work," he said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the original movie, Flounder is animated as a yellow and blue fish with expressive eyes. The new version, armchair Internet critics argue, is a little too real.

While Flounder's new look has sparked debate, the Canadian actor told PEOPLE at the premiere that the story benefits from the fresh take.

"What I think is cool, is that it goes in more depth into characters," he said. "And I think that's really cool because they're really beloved characters that fans get to see more of."

Jacob Tremblay attends the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Tremblay said that while some tweaks have been made, the new movie is largely faithful to the original story about a mermaid named Ariel (played by Halle Bailey), who makes a deal with a sea witch named Ursula (played by Melissa McCarthy) and trades her voice for a pair of legs so she can be on land with the man she loves from afar, Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King).

"They are changing a few things, adding more details," he told PEOPLE. "What's really cool about doing a live-action, the creators are able to just see the original and then kind of question, 'Okay, what can we improve here? What can we do different? Is there anything we should take out? Anything we should add?'"

"I think that's just how it should be now," Tremblay added. "I think we're obviously moving forward as a new generation have to make sure things are more sensitive. So that's always cool to be a part of that change."

The Little Mermaid is in theaters Friday, May 26.

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Michelle Yeoh attends the TAAF Heritage Heroes Awards Dinner at The Glasshouse on May 05, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Michelle Yeoh Says Making Her First Musical 'Wicked' Is a 'Risk': 'Trying Something New'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 15: Jack Harlow attends the New York Special Screening of “White Men Can't Jump” on May 15, 2023 at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)
Jack Harlow Says Acting Allows More 'Freedom' Than Hip-Hop and Is 'Way Harder Than Music'
Johnny Depp Stars as King Louis XV in First Look Photos from French Film Jeanne du Barry
Critics Call Johnny Depp's Cannes Movie a 'Royal Disappointment' in First Reviews: 'Mostly Yawns'
Mads Mikkelsen, Johnny Depp
Mads Mikkelsen Attends Cannes Screening of Johnny Depp's Movie After Replacing Him in 'Fantastic Beasts'
Elliot Page Gets Emotional Unboxing Copies of Memoir for First Time: ‘Wow, It’s Real’
Elliot Page Gets Emotional Unboxing Copies of His Memoir for First Time: 'Wow, It's Real!'
Puerto Rican actress Rita Moreno arrives for the Premiere of the film "Fast X", the tenth film in the Fast & Furious Saga, on May 12, 2023 at the Colosseum monument in Rome.
Rita Moreno Jokes About How She Got Cast in 'Fast X': 'Pays to Sleep with the Right People'
Johnny Depp 'Jeanne du Barry' premiere and opening ceremony, 76th Cannes Film Festival, France - 16 May 2023
Johnny Depp Receives Applause as He Walks Red Carpet at Cannes One Year After Amber Heard Trial
Cannes Jury Member Brie Larson Addresses Johnny Depp's Opening Night Film: 'I Don't Know How I Feel About It'
Cannes Juror Brie Larson Addresses Johnny Depp's Opening Night Film: 'Don't Know How I Feel About It'
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia
Amber Heard Supporters Protest Cannes Film Festival for Inclusion of Johnny Depp Movie
Awkwafina
Awkwafina Says Making 'Crazy Rich Asians' Sequel Would Be 'So Meaningful' for Cast: 'Like My Family'
Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend The Prince's Trust and TKMaxx & Homesense Awards 2023
George and Amal Clooney Hold Hands for Night Out at The Prince's Trust and TK Maxx & Homesense Awards
mermaidcore: halle, heidi, naomi, renee
What Is Mermaidcore? All About the Mermaid-Inspired Fashion Trend Making a Splash This Summer
Jamie Lee Curtis as Madame Leota in Disney's HAUNTED MANSION
'Haunted Mansion' Trailer: See Jamie Lee Curtis, Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield in Disney Spookfest
05/15/2023 First look of Blake Lively on the set of It Ends With Us in Jersey City, New Jersey. The American actress was seen in a costume in a brown dress, Carhartt sweatshirt, pink jacket, and penny loafers. sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com
Blake Lively Turns Redhead Filming 'It Ends With Us' with Justin Baldoni in Jersey City
Jonathan Majors Is Dating Meagan Good
Jonathan Majors Getting 'Support' from New Flame Meagan Good amid Allegations: Source (Exclusive)
Jennifer Lopez, mom Guadalupe Rodríguez
Jennifer Lopez Wishes Mom Guadalupe a Happy Mother's Day: 'The Lupinator'