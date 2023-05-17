Jacob Tremblay and Mckenna Grace Smile Together on Red Carpet at 'The Little Mermaid' U.K. Premiere

Jacob Tremblay and Mckenna Grace seemed to get along swimmingly at The Little Mermaid U.K. premiere.

The 16-year-old actors posed together on the red carpet for Tremblay's upcoming film at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on Monday.

Tremblay sported an all-black suit to the event, while Grace donned a hot pink asymmetrical dress with fur trim and matching pumps.

Lia Toby/Getty

Tremblay stars as the voice of Flounder in Disney's live-action update of the 1989 animated musical.

At the world premiere of The Little Mermaid in Los Angeles last week, the Room star told PEOPLE that the transformation of the fish from the animated movie to the new film "works out perfectly."

"I think it matches everything. So if it was different, I don't think it would really work," he said.

In the original movie, Flounder is animated as a yellow and blue fish with expressive eyes. The new version, armchair Internet critics argue, is a little too real.

While Flounder's new look has sparked debate, the Canadian actor told PEOPLE at the premiere that the story benefits from the fresh take.

"What I think is cool, is that it goes in more depth into characters," he said. "And I think that's really cool because they're really beloved characters that fans get to see more of."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Tremblay said that while some tweaks have been made, the new movie is largely faithful to the original story about a mermaid named Ariel (played by Halle Bailey), who makes a deal with a sea witch named Ursula (played by Melissa McCarthy) and trades her voice for a pair of legs so she can be on land with the man she loves from afar, Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King).

"They are changing a few things, adding more details," he told PEOPLE. "What's really cool about doing a live-action, the creators are able to just see the original and then kind of question, 'Okay, what can we improve here? What can we do different? Is there anything we should take out? Anything we should add?'"

"I think that's just how it should be now," Tremblay added. "I think we're obviously moving forward as a new generation have to make sure things are more sensitive. So that's always cool to be a part of that change."

The Little Mermaid is in theaters Friday, May 26.