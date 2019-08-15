Jacob Tremblay Says He Was 'Harnessing Keanu Reeves' in The Matrix for a Good Boys Scene

For his first R-rated comedy, 12-year-old actor Jacob Tremblay found some major inspiration from another film not appropriate for his age.

In a new interview with Vulture, Tremblay revealed he looked to Keanu Reeves’ iconic role as Neo in The Matrix when filming a paintball fight scene in the movie.

“I remember when I was preparing for that, I watched that one scene from the first Matrix, when Neo is shooting the guns and doing the slow-motion flips,” Tremblay told Vulture. “You can tell I’m harnessing Keanu Reeves in that one scene.”

That scene ended up as Tremblay’s favorite, he added, in part because it was mostly one shot. “Everyone was dodging, running under the tables, and the pots and plates were smashing everywhere!” he said.

Good Boys stars Tremblay (Room) alongside Keith L. Williams, 12, and Brady Noon, 13, as new middle-schoolers who curse, discuss how to kiss girls and get into some adult trouble. The other boys were present for the Vulture interview, and Noon agreed that the paintball scene was the best.

“I got to break a board over someone’s back,” he said. “And it was cool, ’cause, like, I got to break a board over someone’s back.”

Seth Rogen and Jonah Hill helped produce the film, and in the film’s hilarious red-band trailer, Rogen, 37, even jokes that the boys are too young to watch the R-rated movie.

Tremblay, who is also reportedly in talks to voice Flounder in Disney’s live-action Little Mermaid, also stopped by PEOPLE Now with his Good Boys costars on Aug. 13. He talked about a scene where he kisses a CPR dummy, which was his first kiss.

“I was so scared, I was like scared for my life,” Tremblay told PEOPLE Now. “I was like dreading, I dreaded that day so much.”

He added that he didn’t want to practice, but his mom made him on his hand.

“We only had to do it like two times, so it wasn’t — it was bad, but I mean, I felt like it was important for the character,” Tremblay said.

Good Boys hits theaters Aug. 16