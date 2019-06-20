Jacob Tremblay, 12, Says He Had His First Kiss on Good Boys — with a CPR Doll

Image zoom Jacob Tremblay, Brady Noon, Keith L. Williams Ed Araquel/Universal

Jacob Tremblay is kissing and telling!

The 12-year-old actor revealed he experienced his very first kiss on the set of his upcoming comedy Good Boys ⁠— though the smooch was not exactly as it sounds.

“I had my first kiss on set. It was a CPR doll. [I was] pretty nervous,” he told Entertainment Tonight, adding that he’d “never really kissed anything before.”

Tremblay said he wasn’t quite sure what to do, but tried his best to get in his character’s head for the big moment, and also consulted his mom for advice.

“She told me to make sure it’s dry,” he said.

Good Boys is an R-rated comedy produced by Seth Rogen and penned by The Office writers Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky.

The film is in the same vein as Rogen’s other raunchy comedies, like Sausage Party and Neighbors, only this one stars a pint-sized cast.

Good Boys features Tremblay as a sixth-grader whose plans to attend his first kissing party with his two best friends (Brady Noon and Keith L. Williams) quickly go awry when they steal a drone in order to pick up kissing tips. After accidentally destroying the drone, the trio skip school on a quest to replace it, leading to a raucous adventure involving stolen drugs, frat parties and angry cops.

The script is heavy with curse words, something Tremblay says he very much enjoyed.

“I think it’s fun to swear and not get in trouble for it,” he told ET. “We get to do some pretty inappropriate stuff, but it’s really fun.”

Good Boys hits theaters Aug. 16.