Jacob Elordi to Play Elvis in Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla' Movie Opposite Cailee Spaeny

Last month, Jacob Elordi told GQ about relating to Elvis Presley and researching his career after seeing the trailer for Austin Butler's Elvis movie

Published on September 12, 2022 02:58 PM
Jacob Elordi, Cailee Spaeny
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic; Jon Kopaloff/Getty

It's Jacob Elordi turn to take a stab at the King of Rock and Roll.

The Euphoria actor is set to star as Elvis Presley in writer/director Sofia Coppola's upcoming movie Priscilla, opposite Mare of Easttown star Cailee Spaeny in the title role, A24 confirmed Monday. The film is an adaptation of Priscilla Presley's 1985 memoir Elvis and Me, according to Deadline and Variety.

This project comes after the box office success of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis movie from earlier this year, which starred Austin Butler as the iconic musician and Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla in a story that also focused on Tom Hanks as the villainous manager Col. Tom Parker.

Priscilla, now 77, and other members of the family praised that film, which is now streaming on HBO Max.

Elordi spoke about being inspired by Elvis in his September 2022 GQ cover story, which noted that the actor bought Peter Guralnick's Elvis biography Last Train to Memphis after seeing the Luhrmann movie's trailer.

Singer Elvis Presley and his bride Priscilla Ann Beaulieu, pose for photograph following their wedding at the Aladdin Hotel.
Getty

He said, "I was just like, damn, Elvis Presley wanted to be James Dean. He wanted to be Marlon Brando. I've researched almost every actor from that time period, and I passed [Elvis] off as an entertainer and singer. But then he was an actor. I guess, in a way, I'm trying to learn from these people. Because I obviously don't have any friends that have been through the same thing, really, so they're almost like guiding beacons."

RELATED VIDEO: Austin Butler Had 'No Idea How' Elvis Presley's Family 'Were Going to Respond' to His Portrayal

Elordi added that an old interview with Elvis stuck out to him as being relatable to his own experiences in Hollywood.

"He was talking, and he was so charming to the press, but you could see in his eyes that he was just tired," said Elordi. "He's like, 'I'm tired, man. I only get four, five hours of sleep, I'm tired.' That's really sad to me, because it's a different period of time and it's someone who's gone 10 billion times anything I've experienced, but the same kind of feeling."

