Euphoria 's Jacob Elordi and Riverdale 's Tiera Skovbye Fall for Each Other in 2 Hearts Trailer

Jacob Elordi and Tiera Skovbye play a young pair who fall head over heels for each other in the new romantic drama 2 Hearts.

On Tuesday, Freestyle Releasing dropped the trailer for the upcoming film, which follows the incredible true story of two couples who are in both different decades and places but find themselves connected after a strange twist of fate.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The trailer begins with college freshman Chris, played by Euphoria's Elordi, as he has a sweet but awkward encounter with a classmate Sam, played by Riverdale's Tiera Skovbye, who he quickly falls in love with.

"I like living in this moment, here with you," he tells Sam as the two share a romantic night time picnic together.

"The truth is we’re all just one connection away from something incredible," he continues, as the clip then introduces a second couple.

The trailer then watches a decade-old love story between a flight attendant Leslie (Radha Mitchell) and Cuban exile Jorge (Adan Canto).

While the couples seem far from connected, the pairs end up colliding after Jorge and Chris both collapse to the ground in one scene and are seen going into the same hospital.

Image zoom Freestyle Releasing/ Youtube

"So life doesn't always go to plan, sometimes our purpose is bigger than we ever imagine," Chris says over a montage of hospital scenes.

As Chris wakes up in the hospital and says he was fearful he was going to lose his life, he realizes there is more he needs to do.

Image zoom Freestyle Releasing/ Youtube

"I believe each one of us has a purpose even if we can’t see it," Chris says.

The Lance Hool-directed film is based on the true stories of Leslie and Gorge Bacardi, of the Bacardi Rum company, and the act of kindness from stranger Christopher Gregory that changed their lives, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“2 Hearts is the movie medicine we all need right now," Hool said in a statement, per Deadline. "When my brother and I met the real Jorge and Leslie and heard their amazing story, I was awestruck."

"Their love and their journey touched me deeply and I had to share this story because this is fundamentally about connection, love and destiny," he added.