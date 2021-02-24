"It was a date to meet and kiss," the Australian actor recalled of the romantic moment

Jacob Elordi Says His First Kiss Was 'One of the Most Romantic Moments' of His Life

Jacob Elordi's first kiss was one he will never forget.

The Kissing Booth and Euphoria star, 23, shared the story behind his "romantic" first kiss in a new interview for W Magazine's "Best Performance Issue," which honored the Australian actor for his work over the past year.

"Train station in East Malvern, in Melbourne, with a girl named Ruby," he recalled of the intimate encounter. "A party would happen, and everyone would be like, 'Oh, I hooked up with so-and-so,' or 'I got hooks with so-and-so,' and I just never had the hooks."

Elordi told the outlet that Ruby "was a tall girl," joking, "and I was myself a tall girl. We met at the station at, I think, 4:20 sharp."

"It was a date to meet and kiss," he said. "It's probably still one of the most romantic moments in my life."

Elordi, who has become a heartthrob for fans of both of his hit projects, opened up to Men's Health last summer about the overwhelming attention he received for his fit body when The Kissing Booth premiered on Netflix in 2018.

"At the time, I was super young and got thrown into a world where everyone wanted to talk about my body … it really f------ bothered me," he said. "I don't identify with that whatsoever. I was trying to prove myself and be known as an actor. It was so much working out and I hated every second of it."

According to Men's Health, Elordi was in the gym twice a day for seven days a week focused on lifting heavy weights and gaining muscle to portray high school jock Noah Flynn in the teen drama film.

However, he later slimmed down to play Nate Jacobs in HBO's Euphoria. "Let's be honest — I have no interest in going to the beach and looking like The Rock," he said.

Image zoom Jacob Elordi and Joey King in The Kissing Booth | Credit: Marcos Cruz/Netflix

Image zoom Jacob Elordi in Euphoria | Credit: Eddy Chen/HBO

Elordi is currently dating model Kaia Gerber. While the pair have kept their relationship mostly private, Gerber, 19, showed the actor some love on social media for Valentine's Day, sharing a rare photo of the the couple relaxing on the beach as they lounged side-by-side on a daybed each reading a book.

Gerber didn't caption the photo but simply added a red heart emoji to the Instagram Story slide.