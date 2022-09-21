Jacob Elordi's Dating History: From Zendaya to Olivia Jade

Jacob Elordi hasn't been in the spotlight for too long, but he's already accumulated an impressive resume of high-profile projects.

Most recently, the Australian native was tapped to play Elvis in Sofia Coppola's upcoming movie Priscilla, where he'll star alongside Mare of Easttown star Cailee Spaeny in the lead role. In addition to his career accomplishments, Elordi also often makes headlines for his A-list dating history.

The actor, who previously revealed he was sleeping in his car before booking Euphoria, has been a romantic since his very first kiss.

"Train station in East Malvern, in Melbourne, with a girl named Ruby," he recalled during an interview with W Magazine. "We met at the station at, I think, 4:20 sharp. It was a date to meet and kiss. It's probably still one of the most romantic moments in my life."

Still, he insists he didn't always have luck in dating. "A party would happen, and everyone would be like, 'Oh, I hooked up with so-and-so,' or 'I got hooks with so-and-so,' and I just never had the hooks," he said of his early years looking for love.

A lot has changed since then, however, as Elordi became a household name with roles in Euphoria and Netflix's rom-com trilogy The Kissing Booth. He appears to have had more luck in the dating department as well, as has been linked to some of the most famous young women in Hollywood, from costars Joey King and Zendaya to supermodel Kaia Gerber and influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli. Here is a look back at Jacob Elordi's dating history so far.

Joey King

Thomas Whiteside

Elordi dated Joey King, his Kissing Booth costar, for over a year before they split in 2018 — just as the movie debuted on Netflix. The exes worked together on two Kissing Booth sequels, which King said wasn't necessarily easy.

"It was crazy. It was a wild experience. But honestly, it was a really beautiful time, because I learned a lot about myself and I grew as an actor," she said of working with Elordi after their split. "I grew as a person on this. It was fine. It was good."

She also revealed to Howard Stern that she "couldn't" date another actor after Elordi, but doesn't regret their relationship at all.

"I think it's a good thing we dated in the first place. I learned the most I've ever learned in my life from him," she said. "I think that it's awesome to date someone in your field, who gets it, but doing the same exact thing as somebody is tough. It's really tough."

The exes appeared to be on friendly terms when they shared a funny moment together in August 2020. After Elordi claimed to have never seen their movie, The Kissing Booth 2, during an interview, King playfully called him out on Twitter.

"Jacob watched it. He's capping," she wrote before quickly deleting the post.

King announced her engagement to director Steven Piet in March 2022.

Zendaya

FilmMagic/FilmMagic

King wasn't Elordi's only showmance. Though their relationship was never officially confirmed, Elordi and his fellow Euphoria star Zendaya were rumored to be a couple in August 2019 after cameras caught them vacationing together in Greece.

In December 2019, Elordi eluded talk of a romance with his costar during an interview with GQ Australia. "She's like my sister. Zendaya is an amazing creative, you know?" he said. "She's super dope to work with. She's an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us."

Despite their sibling-like bond, Elordi and Zendaya were spotted getting cozy at the American Australian Arts Awards dinner in January 2020, and days later, they were photographed kissing in New York City's SoHo neighborhood.

Elordi and Zendaya were also spotted cuddling in the audience of Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway in February 2020. Still, the pair took great pains not to go public with their status, declining to take photos with just the two of them when they met the cast backstage. "They gushed about the musical and each other," a source said. "She did not intro him as her boyfriend, but it was very obvious that they were together. They were trying not to hold hands and stuff and give away that they were a couple since there were lots of people around."

Zendaya and Elordi appear to have fizzled out after spring 2020, but remained friendly. The Deep Water actor congratulated Zendaya on her historic Emmy win in September 2020. "Congratulations Captain 🖤 @zendaya Bravo 💜," he wrote on his Instagram Story.

Zendaya has since been linked to her Spider-Man costar Tom Holland.

Kaia Gerber

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Elordi was first linked to Kaia Gerber in September 2020, when they were photographed holding hands in N.Y.C. They became Instagram official on Halloween 2020 with the ultimate rock 'n' roll couple's costume: Elvis and Priscilla Presley.

In November 2020, a source told PEOPLE that Elordi and Gerber were "very sweet" together and that Gerber's famous parents, models Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, approved of the pairing.

By the following summer, Elordi and Gerber appeared comfortable speaking about their relationship publicly. In the June/July issue of Vogue, Gerber opened up about how happy she was with Elordi.

"Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don't want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions," she said. "Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone."

In August, Elordi revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that Gerber had cut off his "quarantine mullet" within a week of dating. The next month, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' opening gala.

In November 2021, however, Elordi and Kaia split, sources told PEOPLE. In an interview with Men's Health, conducted before the couple's breakup but released afterward, Elordi said of Gerber, "She handles herself wonderfully publicly. And I've learned so much from her about how to handle it, how to deal with it and just kind of be whatever about it, you know?"

Gerber began dating Elvis actor Austin Butler in December 2021.

Olivia Jade Giannulli

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty ; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

In December 2021, just a month after Elordi and Gerber split, Elordi was spotted grabbing coffee with Olivia Jade Giannulli, daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli and center of the 2019 college admissions scandal.

An insider told PEOPLE at the time that Giannulli and Elordi were "casually dating," though another source denied it. It's unclear how the pair met, but their time together — platonic or not — appeared to be brief. By August 2022, Elordi and Giannulli had reportedly called it quits because neither were pursuing anything serious.