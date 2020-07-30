"It was so much working out and I hated every second of it," the actor told Men's Health

The Kissing Booth 's Jacob Elordi Says He Was 'Bothered' by Those Who 'Wanted to Talk About My Body'

Jacob Elordi wants fans to focus on his talents rather than his physical appearance.

In his latest interview with Men's Health, the 23-year-old actor opened up undergoing an intense fitness regime for his role in 2018's The Kissing Booth, sharing that the attention his body received when the Netflix movie was released really "bothered" him.

“At the time, I was super young and got thrown into a world where everyone wanted to talk about my body … it really f------ bothered me,” he said. “I don’t identify with that whatsoever. I was trying to prove myself and be known as an actor. It was so much working out and I hated every second of it.”

Playing the role of high school jock Noah Flynn required Elordi to be in the gym twice a day for seven days a week, according to Men's Health. During that time, Elordi focused on lifting heavy weights and gaining muscle.

But after slimming down to play Nate Jacobs in HBO's Euphoria, the Australian native didn't want to return to his previous workout schedule — opting not to train when it came time to film The Kissing Booth 2.

“[The Kissing Booth] was all about sculpting and making sure I had this figure that I thought the character needed,” he said. “Now, it’s more functional. I wanted to be a blank canvas and be more concerned with my health. I wanted to be able to walk and run with my grandkids when I’m 80-something, you know? It’s more about being functional as opposed to actual aesthetics.”

Nowadays, Elordi said he does yoga and pilates as a tool to stay centered instead of focusing on lifting weights.

“Let’s be honest — I have no interest in going to the beach and looking like The Rock," he added.

Also starring Joey King and Joel Courtney, The Kissing Booth followed the story of a teenager Elle (King) whose budding romance with a high school senior Noah (Elordi) puts her lifelong friendship with Noah’s younger brother Lee (Courtney) in jeopardy.