See Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny as Elvis and Priscilla Presley on Set of Sofia Coppola Movie

Director Sofia Coppola said she is "excited to be telling Priscilla's story" in the upcoming movie

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 25, 2022 03:12 PM
JACOB ELORDI
Photo: TheImageDirect.com

Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny are embodying the Presleys.

In Toronto on Monday, the Euphoria star, 25, and the Mare of Easttown actress, 25, were photographed on set of the upcoming A24 movie from director Sofia Coppola based on Priscilla Presley's 1985 memoir Elvis and Me. Elordi was spotted in dark hair as Elvis Presley, while Spaeny donned Priscilla's iconic hairdo for a scene.

This project comes after the box office success of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis movie earlier this year, which starred Austin Butler as the iconic musician and Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla in a story that also focused on Tom Hanks as manager Col. Tom Parker.

Priscilla, now 77, and other members of the family praised that film, which is now streaming on HBO Max.

Elordi spoke about being inspired by Elvis in his September 2022 GQ cover story, which noted that the actor bought Peter Guralnick's Elvis biography Last Train to Memphis after seeing the Luhrmann movie's trailer.

JACOB ELORDI
TheImageDirect.com

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Said Elordi, "I was just like, damn, Elvis Presley wanted to be James Dean. He wanted to be Marlon Brando. I've researched almost every actor from that time period, and I passed [Elvis] off as an entertainer and singer. But then he was an actor. I guess, in a way, I'm trying to learn from these people. Because I obviously don't have any friends that have been through the same thing, really, so they're almost like guiding beacons."

Earlier this month, Coppola, 51, shared a photo of the screenplay and Priscilla's book on Instagram, writing, "Back to work! Excited to be telling Priscilla's story."

Jacob Elordi, Cailee Spaeny
Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic; Jon Kopaloff/Getty

She also said, according to Collider, how her film will differ from Luhrmann's movie.

"I loved how Baz approached his story in a very collage-y way, but I'm glad it didn't go into much of Priscilla's story because now I can really dive deep. I think Baz is so unique and his take on that story was so creative," said Coppola. "But Priscilla is such a minor character in that film, so I never felt like I was treading on the same territory. I love that people were so into his film about Elvis, and now in a few years there'll be another film about Priscilla."

"I think it'll be interesting to have two completely different interpretations of the same events and time period," she said.

Related Articles
Jacob Elordi, Cailee Spaeny
Jacob Elordi to Play Elvis in Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla' Movie Opposite Cailee Spaeny
Jacob Elordi attends HBO's "Euphoria" Season 2 Photo Call at Goya Studios on January 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Jacob Elordi's Dating History: From Zendaya to Olivia Jade
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Priscilla Presley attends the photocall for "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 26, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
Priscilla Presley Talks Elvis Presley's Legacy on Death Anniversary: 'A Big Responsibility'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Priscilla Presley arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue ); Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures; HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 07: Singer Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the "Mad Max: Fury Road" Los Angeles Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on May 7, 2015 in Hollywood, California.(Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)
Priscilla Presley Says Seeing How Much Daughter Lisa Marie 'Loved' 'Elvis' Movie Brought Her to Tears
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Priscilla Presley attends the photocall for "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 26, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
Priscilla Presley Says She Wishes Elvis 'Could Have Seen' Baz Luhrmann's Film: 'It's Perfection'
Beyoncé and Jay Z, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
The Best Celebrity Couple Halloween Costumes of All Time
Hugh Jackman Says Austin Butler 'Crushed It' As Elvis Presley in 2022 Biopic
Hugh Jackman Says Austin Butler 'Crushes' It as Elvis Presley in 2022 Biopic: 'Everyone Went Crazy'
Austin Butler attends a special screening of 'Elvis', hosted by Warner Bros. and British GQ, at The Ham Yard Hotel on May 30, 2022 in London, England
Austin Butler 'Went Home in Tears' After 'Elvis' Director Had People Heckle Him to Get into Character
Austin Butler and Priscilla Presley attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.
Priscilla Presley Walks Met Gala Carpet with 'Elvis' ' Austin Butler and Doubles Down on Movie Praise
GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 04: Austin Butler, Olivia DeJonge, Baz Luhrmann and Tom Hanks attend the Australian premiere of ELVIS at Event Cinemas Pacific Fair on June 04, 2022 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)
Tom Hanks, Austin Butler, and More 'Elvis' Stars Attend the Australian Premiere of Baz Luhrmann's Biopic
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 25: Priscilla Presley attends the screening of "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)
Priscilla Presley Wipes Away Tears at 'Elvis' Premiere in Cannes
Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough Say Elvis 'Brings Up Such Generational Trauma — In a Good Way'
Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough Say 'Elvis' 'Brings Up Such Generational Trauma — In a Good Way'
Priscilla Presley arrives for the 13th Annual Burbank International Film Festival Red Carpet Awards Gala held at The Marriott Burbank Convention Center on September 12, 2021 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images) ; AUSTIN BUTLER as Elvis in Warner Bros. Pictures’ drama “ELVIS,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Priscilla Presley Gives 'Elvis' Biopic Her Seal of Approval, Says Austin Butler Is 'Outstanding'
America Ferrera
America Ferrera Teases Upcoming 'Barbie' Film: Fans 'Don't Have Any Idea What to Expect'
ELVIS
See Austin Butler as Elvis Presley Opposite Tom Hanks in First Trailer for Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis'
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Priscilla Presley attends the photocall for "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 26, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
Priscilla Presley Enjoys 77th Birthday Celebration in L.A. Ahead of 'Elvis' Biopic Premiere