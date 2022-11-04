Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny Channel Elvis and Priscilla Presley on Set of Sofia Coppola Movie

Production on Sofia Coppola's upcoming movie Priscilla began in Toronto on Oct. 24

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals.

Published on November 4, 2022 11:33 AM
Jacob Elordi is spotted in character as Elvis on the set of Priscilla biopic in Toronto, Elordi was seen with co-star Cailee Spaeny as they recreated a scene of Elvis and Priscilla walking out of the Palmetto Theatre and getting into Elvis' waiting Mercedes Benz 600 Pullman limousine.
Photo: TheImageDirect

Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny are all shook up on the set of Priscilla.

In Toronto on Thursday, the Euphoria star, 25, and the Mare of Easttown actress, 25, were photographed re-creating a specific moment from Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley's life for the upcoming A24 movie from director Sofia Coppola, based on Priscilla Presley's 1985 memoir Elvis and Me.

In the newly published photos, Elordi is shown wrapping his arm around Spaeny as the two filmed a scene for the film in which Elvis and Priscilla depart the Palmetto Theatre and leave in a Mercedes Benz limousine, according to The Daily Mail.

Elordi's costume for his role as the king of rock 'n roll included a white blazer with black trim, a black dress shirt, dark pants and sunglasses, along with Elvis' famous pompadour hairstyle.

Spaeny, meanwhile, wore a two-piece blue dress with white polka dots and large sunglasses for the scene. The actress' hair was teased up to appropriately match Priscilla's early '60s hairstyle.

TheImageDirect

According to The Daily Mail, filming for Priscilla began in Toronto last Monday, when both Elordi and Spaeny were spotted on the set of the upcoming film for the first time.

This project comes after the box office success of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis movie earlier this year, which starred Austin Butler as the iconic musician and Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla in a story that also focused on Tom Hanks as manager Col. Tom Parker.

Priscilla, now 77, and other members of the family praised that film, which is now streaming on HBO Max.

Elordi spoke about being inspired by Elvis in his September 2022 GQ cover story, which noted that the actor bought Peter Guralnick's Elvis biography Last Train to Memphis after seeing the Luhrmann movie's trailer.

Said Elordi, "I was just like, damn, Elvis Presley wanted to be James Dean. He wanted to be Marlon Brando. I've researched almost every actor from that time period, and I passed [Elvis] off as an entertainer and singer. But then he was an actor. I guess, in a way, I'm trying to learn from these people. Because I obviously don't have any friends that have been through the same thing, really, so they're almost like guiding beacons."

Jacob Elordi, Cailee Spaeny
Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic; Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Earlier this month, Coppola, 51, shared a photo of the screenplay and Priscilla's book on Instagram, writing, "Back to work! Excited to be telling Priscilla's story."

Coppola confirmed in an October interview with Vogue that the movie follows Priscilla Presley from age 15 to 27, telling the outlet that she felt Spaeny "had to be able to act and age across a big span of time" when she cast the role.

"It was really important for me to have the same actress playing Priscilla at those different stages of her life, and I think Cailee can pull it off," the director told the outlet. "She's such a strong actress, and she also looks very young."

