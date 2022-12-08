Jackie Chan Says 'Rush Hour 4' Is Being Discussed as He Talks About 'Huge Success' of First Movie

Jackie Chan says a fourth Rush Hour movie might be on the way!

"We're talking about part 4 right now," Chan, 68, told an audience during an appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, according to Deadline.

The actor — who starred alongside Chris Tucker in the first three Rush Hour movies — added during the onstage appearance that he would meet with the upcoming film's director that evening to discuss the script, though he did not clarify who will direct the fourth installment in the franchise.

Brett Ratner, who has directed every movie in the series thus far, has not worked behind the camera since 2014 after six women, including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, accused him of sexual misconduct in a 2017 Los Angeles Times report. (In a statement to the L.A. Times, Ratner's attorney Martin Singer vehemently disputed the allegations and said "no woman has ever made a claim against him for sexual misconduct or sexual harassment. Furthermore, no woman has ever requested or received any financial settlement from my client.")

At the Red Sea Film Festival Thursday, Chan noted that he thought the original Rush Hour movie would fail at the box office.

New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock

"I tried so many times to go to Hollywood, but after that, I said no more Hollywood because my English is not good, they're not my culture, they don't like this kind of action," he said, according to Deadline.

"My manager said look, there's a script, and it's called Rush Hour," Chan added during the appearance. "I said no, Hong Kong police? I'm not going to do it. He said Jackie, why don't you try last time. I said okay, this is the last time."

1998's Rush Hour made $244 million at the global box office, and Chan recalled receiving a call from Tucker, now 51, and Ratner, now 53, about the first film's performance.

"Dude, we're a huge success. We're 70 million in the first weekend," Chan said the duo told him at the time.

New Line Cinema/Courtesy Everett Collection

"For me, I don't have a count of what 70 million is. I don't know the box office," Chan told the audience. "I just know it's certainly a success. And then they made part 2 and part 3."

Chan previously denied that he would be involved with Rush Hour 4 in April 2019, when his management released a statement on his official website calling rumors about the movie at the time "false information."

"We have noticed that false information that Mr. Chan would act in the motion pictures Rush Hour 4 and The Karate Kid 2 is spreading through multiple social media platforms, and that certain apparently infringing parties have misappropriated the personal WeChat and email accounts of Mr. Esmond Rend, a motion picture industry professional, to release false information concerning the hiring of the crew, casting, audition and other matters in connection with the pictures Rush Hour 4 and The Karate Kid 2," the statement, released just days after Tucker and Chan had posed for photos together on Instagram, read.

"With respect to the above information, on behalf of Mr. Chan, we hereby declare that any and all such information, as spread by such infringers, relating to Mr. Chan providing or about to provide acting services in the motion pictures Rush Hour 4 and The Karate Kid 2 is false," Chan's management said at the time.