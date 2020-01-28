Jackie Chan Gets His Own Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds in Time for Chinese New Year

Jackie Chan takes New York! Well, at least his hyper-realistic wax figure did.

Madame Tussauds New York released a handful of images showing Chan’s figure in places all over the city, including Chinatown and a karate studio.

His figure made appearances in Chinatown under the Memorial Gate in Kimlau Square, practiced Kung Fu at Stand Out Martial Arts Studio, dined on some Chinese food and then hailed a taxi to head to Madame Tussauds in Time Square. Fans can visit Chan at the Times Square location, where it will be in display.

Chan’s wax replica came just in time for the Chinese New Year, which happened on Saturday.

The action star, 65, caused a frenzy last year when he posed with Rush Hour costar Chris Tucker as they both held up four fingers, possibly pointing to a fourth installment in the popular series.

But the actor quickly shot the speculation down.

In a statement released by his management company in April of last year, Chan denied he was involved in the making of a fourth movie.

“We have noticed that false information that Mr. Chan would act in the motion pictures Rush Hour 4 and The Karate Kid 2 is spreading through multiple social media platforms, and that certain apparently infringing parties have misappropriated the personal WeChat and email accounts of Mr. Esmond Rend, a motion picture industry professional, to release false information concerning the hiring of the crew, casting, audition and other matters in connection with the pictures Rush Hour 4 and The Karate Kid 2,” the statement, released on Chan’s official website, read.

It continued, “With respect to the above information, on behalf of Mr. Chan, we hereby declare that any and all such information, as spread by such infringers, relating to Mr. Chan providing or about to provide acting services in the motion pictures Rush Hour 4 and The Karate Kid 2 is false.”