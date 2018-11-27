Jackie Chan's Daughter Etta Ng Marries Girlfriend Andi Autumn: 'Home Is Where Love Is'

Jackie Chan‘s daughter Etta Ng has tied the knot with her girlfriend Andi Autumn.

The couple revealed the news on Instagram on Sunday in posts that seemed to allude to Ng’s rift with her famous father. A photo of Ng and Autumn with a marriage certificate suggests that they wed on Nov. 8.

In April, Ng and Autumn claimed on YouTube that they had “been homeless for a month due to homophobic parents” and that they had “pretty much slept under a bridge” because nobody would help them.

“Home is where love is. Home is safety and I know too many that do not feel safe within the environment they were given but the new tide is rising,” Ng wrote on Instagram, Sunday, noting that she considers Hong Kong to be home. “A home is with the family that you can choose and with that we are never alone.”

“Love is undoutbly [sic] stronger than blood,” Ng continued alongside a picture of the duo superimposed on ornate architecture. “Everyone deserves love and not until I felt love can I be sure that understanding, connecting, attention and love in the face of hate can heal the most depraved of hearts. Love always wins. Always.”

Ng, who came out in 2017, is the daughter of Chan and former beauty queen Elaine Ng, who had an affair with the star during Chan’s marriage to wife Joan Lin.

Elaine previously refuted Ng and Autumn’s claims about abandonment to the website Coconuts.

“I feel that if they have no money, they should go find work,” she said. “They shouldn’t film a clip telling others they are broke and who Etta’s father is. People all over the world work hard and don’t rely on someone else’s fame to get money.”

In 2015, Ng reportedly told the Express about Chan, “He never existed in my life. I will never regard him as a father.”

“I would not say that he is my dad,” Ng continued. “I would say, ‘Oh, Jackie Chan, an actor.'”

In additional posts on Instagram this week, Autumn wrote, “Back to Hong Kong as Wife & Wife. Love has opened our eyes, opened our minds, and our hearts can feel whole. With this love, comes unbelievable strength and confidence to ignore our own pain, shut down our ego, and know exactly who we are and what we want. We will power on with positivity so that other voices who are silenced can finally embrace their inner truths.”

Autumn shared a video of the nuptials, which appeared to take place in a sparse room with an officiant. In the footage, the brides sweetly smiled and embraced as Ng wore a long-sleeved shirt and Autumn donned a veil.

“@ettazen has given me the gift of being my true self and it’s so hard to explain the change I feel,” Autumn added. “I’m no longer scared, I no longer have to find coping mechanisms to get through an hour of the day. My whole life I thought I was toxic, she made me realize I was surrounded by negativity. Now that its gone, this new feeling has taken over and I now know I deserve just as much as the world has to offer. And guess what? WE ALL DO!”

On Tuesday, Ng added an Instagram picture of the newlyweds beaming at one another behind the officiant and a witness.

“We are all immaculate complex compositions of chemicals,” she said. “An equation of experiences with unique neurology. And out of nearlly [sic] 7,300,000,000 people, I found you. The connection of a familar [sic] psyche; developing between us. We know too much yet still too little but we have a whole life time to discover.”

On Monday, Autumn issued a rally cry for acceptance on Instagram. “Thank you to all those who support @ettazen and I,” Autumn said. “We will never give up on those who want love and we will keep fighting for freedom against those who live in the past.”

“Change is hard for anyone, it can even make you ill if your mind cannot comprehend what you were once sure of,” Autumn wrote. “Embrace the unknown, only then, can we accept new knowledge with evolved thoughts that only make us curious to understand it more. … Finding ways to not disturb their minds but ease homophobes into the future so they too can feel loved.”