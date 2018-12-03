Jackie Chan Admits to Cheating on His Wife and Hitting His Son 'Once': I'm 'Very Regretful'

Jackie Chan is making some shocking revelations about his personal life.

The legendary action star, 64, describes himself as a “total jerk” in his memoir Never Grow Up in which he details cheating on his wife, Joan Lin, according to an excerpt obtained by Variety.

The book was first published in Chinese in 2015 and has not been translated into English until now.

Chan has a 36-year-old son — Jaycee — with Lin, and a 19-year-old daughter — Etta Ng — from his affair with beauty queen Elaine Ng Yi Lei.

“In 1999, I made a serious mistake,” Chan wrote in an excerpt obtained by the South China Morning Post. “When the news broke about an affair I’d had that resulted in a child, the media frenzy was like a bomb going off.”

“I wanted to phone Joan but I didn’t know what to say,” he continued. “I wouldn’t be able to explain this.”

Jackie Chan and his son Jaycee Chan VCG/Getty

While Chan doesn’t discuss his relationship to Etta in the book, the Rush Hour star does make mention of an instance in which he hit his son “once.”

“When [my son Jaycee] was still young, I hit him once, and was very heavy-handed — directly lifting him and throwing him onto the sofa,” Chan wrote, according to an excerpt from Variety. “That time I really scared him and his mother to death, and I myself was very regretful.”

Etta, who remains estranged from Chan, married her girlfriend Andi Autumn last week. In April, she claimed she’d been sleeping under a bridge with her partner “due to homophobic parents.” Etta, 18, and her girlfriend (now wife) Andi Autumn posted a short video to YouTube at the time, claiming that they’ve run out of options because their friends and family have refused to offer them support.

Speaking to the website Coconuts, Elaine denounced her daughter’s claims, saying she needs to find a job.

In 2015, Etta reportedly told the Express about Chan, “He never existed in my life. I will never regard him as a father.”

“I would not say that he is my dad,” Etta continued. “I would say, ‘Oh, Jackie Chan, an actor.’”

Never Grow Up hits shelves on Tuesday.