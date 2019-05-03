Jacki Weaver Slams Anjelica Huston for Throwing Shade at 'Old-Lady Cheerleader Movie' Poms

Jacki Weaver has a few words for Anjelica Huston after she took a dig at Weaver’s new film Poms.

In an interview with Vulture earlier this week, Huston, 67, revealed why she agreed to costar in the upcoming John Wick Chapter 3 alongside Keanu Reeves and Halle Berry.

“I’m looking for movies that impress me in some way that aren’t apologetically humble or humiliating like, ‘Band of cheerleaders gets back together for one last hurrah,'” Huston said, giving a summary that resembles that of Poms.

She continued, “An old-lady cheerleader movie. I don’t like that kind of thing. If I’m going to be an old lady — and I’m sort of touching old lady these days — at least I want to be a special old lady.”

Weaver, 71, stars in Poms with Diane Keaton, Rhea Perlman and Pam Grier. The film follows a group of women living in a retirement home who form a cheerleading squad.

In response, Weaver told Vanity Fair, “I just laughed” when she heard Huston’s comments.

“And then I said, ‘Well, she can go f— herself,'” Weaver continued. “I was kind of disappointed. I had always been an admirer of Anjelica. And I thought, ‘That’s a bit mean and petty.'”

Laughing, Weaver added, “I would say she must be going through menopause, but she must have had that ages ago.”

The actress explained “ageism” was the real problem in Hollywood.

“A lot of it comes from the ages. People are people. Some of us got here sooner than others,” she said. “A lot of my close friends are in their thirties. Except for the creakiness in your bones, I don’t think there is really that much difference between us when we really get to know each other.”

Poms is in theaters May 10.