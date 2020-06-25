Jacki Weaver Inherits a Gay Bar—and Becomes a Drag Queen Den Mom—in Upcoming Movie Stage Mother

Jacki Weaver stars in Stage Mother as a Souther Baptist church choir mistress whose eyes are opened to a new world after the death of her son

Fans of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert—meet your newest favorite heartwarming film about drag queens and the people who love and support them.

Later this summer, Stage Mother drops on Video on Demand and in select theaters. The heartwarming comedy-drama follows the story of a Southern Baptist choir director played by Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook) whose son, a flamboyant club owner who lived in San Francisco, suddenly dies.

Weaver soon discovers that her son owned a struggling drag bar that’s about to go bankrupt—and she’s its new owner. Instead of shutting it down, she surprises everyone by moving from Texas to the eye-opening world of San Francisco and taking control of the club—and eventually becoming a den mother to all of the flamboyant performers, who become her new family.

When asked by one of them what she knows about the world of drag, she says, “I’m a Southern Baptist choir mistress. Different songs, same divas—some of the same wigs, too.”

Adrien Grenier, Lucy Liu and Mya Taylor round out the cast, and famous drag star Jackie Beat also stars.