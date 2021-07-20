Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and the rest of the Jackass team is back for a fourth movie in the franchise

Jackass Forever Trailer Shows Johnny Knoxville and More Friends Get Up to More Dangerous Mayhem

Johnny Knoxville is bringing the gang back together!

In the trailer for Jackass Forever, Knoxville reunites with his old friends including Steve "Steve-O" Glover, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren and Preston Lacy in insane stunts that no one should try at home.

"Hello, I'm Johnny Knoxville, welcome to Jackass!" Knoxville says in the trailer, kicking off a sneak peek at the incredible—and highly dangerous—stunts performed by him and his crew.

From launching people out of cannons to parachuting from a slide, the stunts don't fail to bring up laughs.

"A lot of people ask, what will Jackass be like once we're older?'" Pontius says. "Well, it'll get more mature."

Also joining the cast are Jasper, Rachel Wolfson, Sean "Poopies" McInerney, Zach Holmes and Eric Manaka.

Created by Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze and Jeff Tremaine, the reality series originally aired on MTV for three seasons from 2000 to 2002.

The cast put out the first Jackass feature film in 2002. Tremaine directed the first installment, Jackass: The Movie, as well as Jackass Number Two in 2006 and Jackass 3D in 2010.

The fourth movie was first announced in 2019, with original star Bam Margera claiming at the time that he was forced out after he violated his contract for not staying sober.

After Margera posted an Instagram video saying Knoxville and Tremaine "betrayed me, abandoned me, rejected me," Glover came to their defense in the comments section of Margera's post.

"Bam- the two people you're saying wronged you (Knoxville and Tremaine) are the same two people who organized the intervention which saved my life. Everyone bent over backwards to get you in the movie, and all you had to do was not get loaded. You've continued to get loaded, it's that simple."

"We all love you every bit as much as we all say we do, but nobody who really loves you can enable or encourage you to stay sick," Glover added.