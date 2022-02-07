Spider-Man: No Way Home fell to third place, though it continues to reach new heights at the all-time box office

Jackass Forever Beats Up the Competition with No. 1 Debut at Domestic Box Office

The Jackass team's blood, sweat and bruises paid off.

The fourth big-screen iteration of the franchise, Jackass Forever opened in first place at the domestic box office this weekend, amassing $23.5 million, according to Variety. Moonfall, the big-budget disaster movie from Independence Day director Roland Emmerich and starring Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson, underperformed in its opening weekend, coming in second place with $10 million.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Moonfall cost $138 million to make. Emmerich, 66, told the outlet last month about the unpredictability of the box office these days.

"You never know with movies. It could die at the box office or be a huge hit or make barely its money [back]. Who knows these days," he said, adding of a potential sequel: "If it's an enormous, enormous success, why not? What I will then do, is do two and three together. And have a real, clear cliffhanger [in between]."

Though this Jackass Forever marks a win at the pandemic-stricken box office, it comes in as one of the lowest openings for the series. The first film opened to $22.7 million 20 years ago, per Box Office Mojo, and the biggest opening came with Jackass 3D in 2010, $50.3 million.

Spider-Man: No Way Home fell to third place, though it has mostly held tight at No. 1 since its record-breaking debut in December. The fifth Scream movie unseated it for one week in January. The Spider-Man sequel added $9.6 million to its total haul, helping it move closer to eventually passing Avatar's box office from back in 2009 (not adjusted for inflation).

Moonfall Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson | Credit: Lionsgate

Jackass star Johnny Knoxville recently spoke to PEOPLE about possibly feeling ready to retire from the dangerous stunt franchise.

"My doctor said I can't take another shot to the head, I've had so many concussions. I put my family through enough, quite honestly. I don't think I have anything else to prove," said Knoxville, 50. "Luckily, I'm not very in touch with my body, which has cost me, but we got some great footage because of it."