Jackass Forever Trailer Shocks with Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O's 'Gnarliest' Stunts

Jackass is back for more mayhem after a brief postponement.

On Monday, Paramount Pictures and MTV Entertainment Studios debuted the final trailer for Jackass Forever, the fourth film from original stars Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man and more.

The trailer highlights the many dangerous stunts and pranks they engage in — involving everything from spiders to exploding port-a-potties — and at one point, Sean "Poopies" McInerney promises to the camera, "This is gonna be the gnarliest s--- ever."

Jackass Forever, directed by Jeff Tremaine, also stars Danger Ehren, Preston Lacy, Zach Holmes, Eric Manaka, Jasper and Rachel Wolfson.

The raunchy, don't-try-this-at-home franchise began as a television series on MTV in 2000, spawning a big-screen iteration in 2002. A second film then arrived in 2006, and a third (in 3-D, no less) came in 2010. There's also the 2013 offshoot Bad Grandpa starring Knoxville.

Though Jackass Forever was intended to hit theaters in October, the film was delayed to Feb. 4, 2022, due to the pandemic. Announcing that news in September, Knoxville, now 50, wrote on Instagram, "Because of covid we are pushing the release date of #JackassForever to February 4th, 2022. We will see you there. P.S. Yes, I'm a brunette again."

An official synopsis for the sequel reads, "Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original Jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. Johnny and the team push the envelope even further in Jackass Forever.