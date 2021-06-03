Jeff Tremaine was granted a temporary restraining order against Bam Margera after the star allegedly sent him threatening text messages

Jackass 4 Director Accuses Bam Margera of Making Death Threats to His Family: 'I Am in Great Fear'

Jackass 4 director Jeff Tremaine has won a temporary restraining order against Bam Margera, a previous star of MTV's movie and TV franchise.

Tremaine, 54, filed for a restraining order against Margera, 41, after the former TV star allegedly sent him and his family death threats. The restraining order is also applicable to Tremaine's wife and two kids.

In the documents obtained by PEOPLE, Tremaine included several screenshots of texts allegedly sent from Margera, including one in which he says he meant the threats against Tremaine's children "from the bottom of my heart."

The order was granted on May 25 and is set to expire on June 15.

"I am in great fear for my and my family's personal safety," Tremaine wrote in the petition, outlining how Margera allegedly began threatening him after he was dropped from Jackass 4 for not following his contract by relapsing last June.

In addition to threatening messages, Tremaine claims Margera called his colleague and claimed "that he has 'powers as a wizard' and 'can create and strike lightning' while speaking at times using numbers instead of English."

Reps for Margera did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Cantor Fitzgerald & BGC Partners Host Annual Charity Day On 9/11 To Benefit Over 100 Charities Worldwide Bam Margera | Credit: Mike McGregor/Getty

Last month, after Margera posted an Instagram video saying Jackass costar Johnny Knoxville and Tremaine "betrayed me, abandoned me, rejected me," Stephen "Steve-O" Glover came to the defense of his Jackass 4 collaborators in the comments section of Margera's post.

"Bam- the two people you're saying wronged you (Knoxville and Tremaine) are the same two people who organized the intervention which saved my life," he wrote. "Everyone bent over backwards to get you in the movie, and all you had to do was not get loaded. You've continued to get loaded, it's that simple."

"We all love you every bit as much as we all say we do, but nobody who really loves you can enable or encourage you to stay sick," Glover added.