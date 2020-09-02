Jack Quaid, Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan’s Son, Cast in Scream 5

Jack Quaid is joining the Scream franchise.

The 28-year-old actor has been cast in the upcoming Scream 5, the relaunch of the massively popular horror franchise that started in 1996. The fifth installment is returning via directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Ready or Not), two fans of the franchise who plan on honoring late creator Wes Craven's work in the first four movies.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Quaid, the son of Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan from their 10-year marriage, made his acting debut in 2012's The Hunger Games and has gone on to appear in several movies in TV shows.

Joining him in the movie are original stars David Arquette and Courteney Cox, with protagonist Neve Campbell also potentially joining the sequel.

Campbell has expressed interest in returning to the franchise, telling Rotten Tomatoes during a Five Favorite Films interview, "We're having conversations. I have been approached about it."

While it's hard to get a movie going as Hollywood remains shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, THR reports production will hopefully begin later this year in Wilmington, North Carolina, as long as safety protocols are in place.

Image zoom Comments By Celebs/Instagram

Cox signed on to star in the upcoming film earlier this summer, where she will reprise her role as reporter Gale Weathers.

Arquette revealed during an interview with Entertainment Tonight that although he and ex wife Cox co-parent their children together, costarring with one another is "the easy part."

"We always love working together," he shared. "She's an incredible actress, so it'll be fun to bring these characters back to life and see where they're at."