The ax wielded by Jack Nicholson in 1980's The Shining is expected to fetch $60,000 to $90,000 in the auction, which ends at 9 p.m. ET on April 29

Jack Nicholson's The Shining Ax Is Up for Auction

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Warner Bros/Hawk Films/Kobal/Shutterstock (5885079c) Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall The Shining - 1980 Director: Stanley Kubrick Warner Bros/Hawk Films BRITAIN Scene Still Stephen King Horror Shining

Horror fans with $60,000 or more to spare could soon have their hands on an iconic piece of cinematic history.

The ax that Jack Nicholson wielded as Jack Torrance in the 1980 psychological horror film The Shining is up for auction, expected to fetch between $60,000 and $90,000 according to the official listing.

Nicholson, 84, famously used the axe the smash through a bathroom door in The Shining before delivering the movie's arguably most recognizable line — "Here's Johnny!" — to his character's terrified wife (played by Shelley Duvall).

The winning bidder will receive both the prop itself (complete with wear and tear) and a shadow box that houses the ax and several photos from the film. It also comes with a certificate of authenticity.

The film is based on Stephen King's 1977 novel of the same name and directed by Stanley Kubrick.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the bid is at $55,000, though the auction is set to go for 10 more days, ending on April 29 at 9 p.m. ET.

The Shining focuses on young Danny (Danny Lloyd) and his parents Jack and Wendy Torrance (Duvall, 72), as Jack is hired as the off-season caretaker of a hotel that is haunted by ghosts. The movie was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress, and is regarded as one of the most influential horror films of all time.

In a wide-ranging profile with The Hollywood Reporter published in February 2021, Duvall said she hadn't seen The Shining "in a long time" but sat down to watch the film's memorable baseball-bat scene — in which Wendy recoils in horror over her predatory husband.

Asked why her character was crying in the scene, the actress recalled that the filming process had been particularly intense.

"We filmed that for about three weeks," Duvall said. "Every day. It was very hard. Jack was so good — so damn scary. I can only imagine how many women go through this kind of thing."

