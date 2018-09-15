Jack Nicholson's Grandson, Duke, Is Making His Acting Debut in Jordan Peele's New Thriller

Jack Nicholson‘s grandson is following in his footsteps!

The actor’s grandson, Duke Nicholson, is set to make his acting debut in Jordan Peele‘s upcoming thriller Us, according to Variety.

The up and coming actor previously appeared as the iconic literary character Holden Caulfield in the 2016 film The Dandy Warhols: Catcher in the Rye.

The 19-year-old actor was born Duke Norfleet to actress Jennifer Nicholson, who is The Departed actor’s oldest child from his marriage to actress Sandra Knight. She also has a 22-year-old son, Sean Norfleet.

Duke is joining an all-star cast which includes Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss and Tom Heidecker.

Duke Nicholson, Jordan Peele Marc Patrick/BFA/REX/Shutterstock; Kris Connor/Getty

While plot details have been kept from the public, a short plotline on IMDb describes the film as a “social horror-thriller,” which doesn’t sound unlike Peele’s 2017 hit Get Out.

RELATED: From College Dropout to History-Making Oscar Winner: All About Get Out‘s Jordan Peele

The director was nominated for three Oscars and took home the award for Best Original Screenplay for Get Out. He made history as the first African-American to win the honor.

“This means so much to me. I stopped writing this movie about 20 times because I thought it was impossible,” he said in his acceptance speech. “I thought it wasn’t gonna work, I thought no one would ever make this movie, but I kept coming back to it because I knew if someone let me make this movie, then people would hear it and people would see it.”

Jack Nicholson with grandson Duke (far right)

In addition to his Original Screenplay feat, he is also only the fifth African-American filmmaker in 90 years to receive an Oscar nomination for directing. Made for roughly $4.5 million, Get Out opened last February to rave reviews and went on to gross $254 million worldwide at the box office. “Reality feels more and more like some kind of simulation,” Peele told PEOPLE. “Like when things work out too perfectly.”

Us is scheduled for release in March 2019.