Jack Nicholson Makes Third Consecutive Public Appearance at Los Angeles Lakers Game

Jack Nicholson is sitting courtside once again.

The actor just made his third consecutive appearance at a Lakers game in Los Angeles on Friday.

Nicholson, 86, attended tonight's game against the Golden State Warriors with his 31-year-old son Ray Nicholson. His appearance at the Crypto.com Arena comes on the heels of the games he attended on May 9 in the fifth game of the Lakers versus Warriors NBA playoff series. The Bucket List star was once again spotted on April 28 to watch the Lakers take on the Memphis Grizzlies.

These three games mark the first games Nicholson has been spotted at since the Lakers' season opener in October 2021, ESPN reports.

Nicholson was seen catching up with Seinfeld co-creator and Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David and LeBron James at the April 28 game. Nicholson was also honored during the same game with a video montage of his iconic roles in The Shining (1980) and as the Joker in Tim Burton's Batman (1989) on the jumbotron.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Nicholson's last on-screen role was in 2010 with the rom-com How Do You Know. Three years later Nicholson explained why he wasn't signing up for more roles, telling The Sydney Morning Herald in 2013, "I'm not going to work until the day I die, that's not why I started this. I mean, I'm not driven. I was driven — but I'm not, I don't have to be out there anymore."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"The movie business is the greatest business but I only want to do films that move people, films about emotions and people," he explained.

He added: "I had the most chilling thought that maybe people in their twenties and thirties don't actually want to be moved anymore. They may want just to see more bombs, more explosions, because that is what they have grown up with. And I'll never do that type of movie."