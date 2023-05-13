Jack Nicholson Makes Third Consecutive Public Appearance at Los Angeles Lakers Game

The actor made yet another courtside appearance at a Lakers game, attending Friday night's game six against the Golden State Warriors with his son Ray Nicholson

By Marissa G. Muller
Published on May 13, 2023 12:57 AM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 12: Actors Jack Nicholson (left) and Woody Harrelson look on prior to game six of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Photo: Harry How/Getty

Jack Nicholson is sitting courtside once again.

The actor just made his third consecutive appearance at a Lakers game in Los Angeles on Friday.

Nicholson, 86, attended tonight's game against the Golden State Warriors with his 31-year-old son Ray Nicholson. His appearance at the Crypto.com Arena comes on the heels of the games he attended on May 9 in the fifth game of the Lakers versus Warriors NBA playoff series. The Bucket List star was once again spotted on April 28 to watch the Lakers take on the Memphis Grizzlies.

These three games mark the first games Nicholson has been spotted at since the Lakers' season opener in October 2021, ESPN reports.

Nicholson was seen catching up with Seinfeld co-creator and Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David and LeBron James at the April 28 game. Nicholson was also honored during the same game with a video montage of his iconic roles in The Shining (1980) and as the Joker in Tim Burton's Batman (1989) on the jumbotron.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 12: Jack Nicholson his son and Ray Nicholson attend the the Western Conference Semifinal Playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Nicholson's last on-screen role was in 2010 with the rom-com How Do You Know. Three years later Nicholson explained why he wasn't signing up for more roles, telling The Sydney Morning Herald in 2013, "I'm not going to work until the day I die, that's not why I started this. I mean, I'm not driven. I was driven — but I'm not, I don't have to be out there anymore."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"The movie business is the greatest business but I only want to do films that move people, films about emotions and people," he explained.

He added: "I had the most chilling thought that maybe people in their twenties and thirties don't actually want to be moved anymore. They may want just to see more bombs, more explosions, because that is what they have grown up with. And I'll never do that type of movie."

Related Articles
Jack Nicholson attends a playoff basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jack Nicholson Makes Second Recent Public Appearance at Los Angeles Lakers Game
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 28: Jack Nicholson attends the basketball game between Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 Game 6 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on April 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Jack Nicholson Makes Rare Public Appearance While Attending Lakers Playoff Game in L.A.
Jack Nicholson
Jack Nicholson Makes Rare Public Appearance at Lakers Game for the First Time in Almost 2 Years
Chris Pratt Calls Timothée Chalamet ‘America’s Tastiest Snack’ on Visit to Los Angeles Lakers
Chris Pratt Calls Timothée Chalamet 'America's Tastiest Snack' as They Bond at Los Angeles Lakers Game
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 28: Adele and Rich Paul attend the basketball game between Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 Game 6 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on April 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Adele Enjoys a Date Night with Rich Paul at Los Angeles Lakers Playoff Game
Kim Kardashian Dresses Son Saint in Tristan Thompson Jersey Courtside at Lakers Playoff Game
Kim Kardashian Dresses Son Saint in Tristan Thompson Jersey as They Sit Courtside at Lakers Game
Kevon Looney
Kevon Looney Calls His Mom and Dad Separately After Every Game: 'They've Got Notes' (Exclusive)
Halle Bailey attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid"
Halle Bailey Celebrates 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere, Plus Kim Kardashian, Diane Keaton and More
Tom Holland and Zendaya takes in the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors during Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals
Tom Holland and Zendaya Have Date Night at Lakers Vs. Warriors Game in San Francisco
Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley
Margot Robbie & Tom Ackerley Sit Front Row for Chanel, Plus Olivia Culpo, Elizabeth Hurley and More
Emily Ratajkowski Miami Heat v New York Knicks, NBA Basketball game
Emily Ratajkowski Catches a Knicks Game in N.Y.C., Plus Karlie Kloss, Elle Fanning and More
Meg Ryan attends the 2021 amfAR Gala Los Angeles at Pacific Design Center on November 04, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.
Meg Ryan's Life and Career in Photos
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share a Cute Kiss Cam Moment at Los Angeles Lakers Game!
Justin Bieber takes a walk with friends along the Hudson River Park
Justin Bieber Takes a Walk in N.Y.C., Plus Jodie Turner-Smith in London, Halle Bailey, Javier Bardem and More
ORLANDO, FL - OCTOBER 11: Jeanie Buss and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers hug on court after winning Game Six of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat on October 11, 2020 in Orlando, Florida at AdventHealth Arena. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jeanie Buss Praises 'Committed' Lakers Team for Making Playoffs: 'Would've Been Easy to Give Up' (Exclusive)
Dillon Brooks; LeBron James
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks Calls LeBron James 'Old' After Lakers Lose Tense Game 2 of Series