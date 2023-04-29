Jack Nicholson Makes Rare Public Appearance While Attending Lakers Playoff Game in L.A.

The outing marked the first time that the star has been seen at the Lakers' arena since last season's opening game in October 2021

Published on April 29, 2023
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 28: Jack Nicholson attends the basketball game between Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 Game 6 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on April 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Jack Nicholson is showing his support for his favorite basketball team.

The actor, 86, attended the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Memphis Grizzles at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Friday, which was Game 6 of the first-round series.

Seen sitting courtside, the outing marked the first time that the One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest star has been spotted at the Lakers' arena since last season's opening game in October 2021, according to ESPN.

For the nighttime outing, Nicholson wore a black shirt, navy blue plaid blazer and maroon pants. He was also photographed with a pair of binoculars hanging around his neck.

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 28: Jack Nicholson attends the basketball game between Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 Game 6 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on April 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Kevork Djansezian/Getty

During the game, Nicholson was greeted by various celebrity friends, including Larry David, who was also sitting courtside.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star, 75, was seen shaking hands with Nicholson at one point, and at another moment during the game, the actor gave a thumbs-up to photographers while sitting next to Tee Morant, the father of Grizzlies guard Ja Morant.

LeBron James also made his way over to the legendary actor at one point during the evening, shaking hands and chatting with him as admirers looked on.

Fans later were ecstatic when a JumboTron played a video tribute to Nicholson, showing clips of him in The Shining and as The Joker in Tim Burton's Batman, before transitioning to show him sitting courtside in real-time.

During the Lakers' matchup against the Grizzles, the team beat their opponents 125-85 to end the series.

They now await the winner of the series between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors for their next matchup.

