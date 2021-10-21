Jack Nicholson Makes Rare Public Appearance at Lakers Game for the First Time in Almost 2 Years

Jack Nicholson was spotted courtside at a Lakers game alongside his son Ray for the first time in nearly two years

Jack Nicholson and his son Ray (right) attend a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers on October 19, 2021 at Staples Center in Los Angeles

Jack Nicholson sat courtside to watch the Lakers — his first public appearance at a basketball game in almost two years.

Nicholson, 84, was smiling as he enjoyed the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday alongside his son, actor Ray, 29.

The three-time Oscar winner has been a longtime fan of the Lakers, attending several of their games before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020.

The last time Nicholson was seen at a Lakers game was in January 2020 during a game against the New York Knicks at the Staples Center. Ray also joined his father at the sporting event.

Before that, Nicholson's last outing was in October 2019 with his daughter Lorraine when they attended a different game.

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers Celebs Jack Nicholson | Credit: NBA

Nicholson has been keeping a relatively low profile and hasn't appeared in a movie since 2010's How Do You Know.

In 2013, the actor told The Sun in an interview that he's less motivated to "be out there anymore."

