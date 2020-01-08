Jack Nicholson Makes a Rare Public Appearance to Cheer on the Lakers with Son Ray

Image zoom Jack Nicholson and son Ray Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Only the Lakers get Jack Nicholson back in the public eye.

The iconic actor was seen taking his customary courtside seat at the Los Angeles Laker’s Tuesday night game at the Staples Center against the New York Knicks. The actor was joined by his 27-year-old son Ray.

While Nicholson wore his an all-black look with tinted shades, Ray rocked a black shirt with a burgundy jacket and blue jeans.

Nicholson, 82, has rarely made public appearances lately, except when it comes to his beloved Lakers. The actor has attended games every couple months in recent years, with his last outing coming in October 2019 with his daughter Lorraine, 29.

Before that, Nicholson and Ray have been seen at a few games, though they last sat courtside together in April 2019.

Nicholson hasn’t appeared in any projects since 2010’s How Do You Know and told The Sun in a 2013 interview that he’s less motivated to “be out there any more.”

“The movie business is the greatest business but I only want to do films that move people, films about emotions and people,” he said.

Since then, Nicholson signed on to do a remake of the Oscar-nominated foreign film Toni Erdmann in early 2017, but dropped out of the project in August 2018.

Nicholson had son Ray with Rebecca Broussard, 57, with whom he also shares daughter Lorraine.