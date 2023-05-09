Jack Nicholson Makes Second Recent Public Appearance at Los Angeles Lakers Game

Jack Nicholson was cheering the Los Angeles Lakers to victory Monday night.

The Oscar-winning actor, 86, was spotted for the second time in less than two weeks taking in a game at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, as the Lakers played against the Golden State Warriors.

Nicholson was dressed in a black collared shirt and blazer as he watched his team emerge as the winners with a tight margin of 104-101, putting the Lakers 3-1 in the semifinals series against the Warriors and one step closer to the finals.

The NBA outing marked at least his second since April 28, when he watched the Lakers take on the Memphis Grizzles in Game 6 of the first-round series.

Seen sitting courtside, the latter outing marked the first time the Shining star had been spotted at the Lakers' arena since last season's opening game in October 2021, according to ESPN.

Jack Nicholson on April 28, 2023. Kevork Djansezian/Getty

During the April 28 game, Nicholson was greeted by various celebrity friends, including Larry David, who was also sitting courtside.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star, 75, was seen shaking hands with Nicholson at one point. At another moment during the game, the actor gave a thumbs-up to photographers while sitting next to Tee Morant, the father of Grizzlies guard Ja Morant.

LeBron James also made his way over to the legendary actor at one point during the evening, shaking hands and chatting with Nicholson as admirers looked on.

Fans later were ecstatic when a JumboTron played a video tribute to Nicholson, showing clips of him in 1980's The Shining and as The Joker in Tim Burton's Batman (1989), before transitioning to show him sitting courtside in real-time.

Nicholson hasn't appeared onscreen since 2010's How Do You Know, but is beloved for his performances in films like the aforementioned Batman and The Shining, as well as One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975), A Few Good Men (1992), As Good as It Gets (1997) and The Departed (2006).

Meanwhile, Shelley Duvall, Nicholson's costar in The Shining, recently made her return to the big screen for the first time in 20 years in the independent horror-thriller The Forest Hills, which premiered in March.

The movie centers around "a disturbed man" named Rico "who is tormented by nightmarish visions after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill Mountains," according to Deadline.

Duvall, 73, plays Rico's mother, who is an inner voice to the man throughout the movie, according to the outlet.

"Acting again — it's so much fun," Duvall told PEOPLE in February of her return to movies. "It enriches your life."