Born on April 22, 1937, in Neptune, New Jersey, the future Academy Award winner Jack Nicholson was raised by Ethel May and John Nicholson, alongside his older sister, June.

Nearly 40 years later, in 1985, Nicholson's world would be turned upside down when he learned from a TIME magazine reporter that his mother, Ethel, was actually his grandmother, and that his sister June had actually given birth to him as a teenager.