Jack Nicholson's Estranged Daughter Tessa Gourin Claims He 'Wasn't Interested' in a Relationship

"From a very young age, my mother told me not to tell anyone that I have this famous dad," Tessa Gourin said of father Jack Nicholson in a new interview

By
Published on February 18, 2023 12:53 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CiiTh-SuWIE/?hl=en. Tessa Gourin/Instagram; CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 2002: Jack Nicholson attends the 55th Cannes Film Festival in May 2002, in Cannes, France. (Photo by FocKan/WireImage)
Photo: Tessa Gourin/Instagram; FocKan/WireImage

Tessa Gourin continues to speak out about her childhood and what she says it was like growing up as the estranged daughter of Jack Nicholson.

The New York-based actress, 28, spoke with The Daily Beast in a recent interview about her experiences, explaining that since she was young, her mother, Jennine Gourin, told her "not to tell anyone that I have this famous dad."

"I knew he was powerful and Daddy Warbucks-level rich, so I kind of equated my life to being like Orphan Annie's," she said.

Gourin told the publication — which described her as the "spitting image" of Nicholson — that the actor "wasn't interested" in having a relationship with her when she was a child. Gourin declined to go into detail on specifics, although she did state that he funded her early education.

"When you're a child, you don't have a choice where you're going, so if your mom is pushing you on someone who's technically your father and he agrees to see you for anywhere between one hour and a couple of days, that's where you're going to go," Gourin said. "I don't know this person very well, we'll just say that."

Jack Nicholson attends the NBA All-Star Game 2018 at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Nicholson, who has five other children, hasn't publicly acknowledged Gourin as his daughter. A rep for the actor didn't immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Gourin also told The Daily Beast that she wanted to act her entire life, asking to be filmed as a kid and performing at sleepovers. "My mom wouldn't let me act when I was younger, and I can respect that, but I'm like, 'F---, I would have killed it,' " she said.

Last month, Gourin wrote a piece for Newsweek where she explained that she "sat on the sidelines and watched in frustration as other celebrity children have seamlessly secured roles or been signed to huge agencies." She added some additional thoughts on the "nepo baby" discussion and other actresses denying that they benefitted from nepotism in her The Daily Beast interview.

"It's such a double-sided thing, because I can also understand the frustration of getting in the door, and then once you're there it's like, 'Okay, now show us what you can do,' " Gourin said. "But as an actor, that's the most exciting thing to me. It's a driving force to want to prove yourself. This guilty thing over ultimately having a gift is something you should just work out yourself, and put into your work."

While she had a lifelong admiration for acting, Gourin revealed that she grew fearful of being blacklisted because of her connection to Nicholson, and stopped in her mid-20s. "I was afraid people would think I was tacky or that I was riding off his coattails," she said. "But this person doesn't want me in his life, so how would you use that to your benefit?"

As an actor, Gourin said she has respect for Nicholson. "I really want this to come across: If I were to discredit anything about his acting, then that wouldn't make me an artist, because making art and being the world's greatest dad are not the same thing," she said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Nicholson's five other children are Jennifer Nicholson, 59, from his marriage to Sandra Knight; Caleb Goddard, 52, with Five Easy Pieces costar Susan Anspach; Honey Hollman, 41, with model Winnie Hollman; and daughter Lorraine, 32, and son Ray, 30, with actress Rebecca Broussard.

The actor previously told AARP Magazine in 2010 that he wanted to be "inspirational, or some kind of good influence on them without overburdening them" as a father.

"I always read to them, from childhood on; I think that's a father's responsibility," he said at the time of the two younger children. "I took them to things I knew they might not love — opera, ballet. They like going to the ball games with me. And they are very comfortable around show business; they are good set rats."

Related Articles
Jack Nicholson attends the NBA All-Star Game 2018 at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Jack Nicholson's 5 Children: Everything to Know
Elle King rollout
Elle King on Relationship with Dad Rob Schneider: 'I Didn't Want to Be Known as Someone's Kid'
Kailyn Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley
Kailyn Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley Get Emotional Discussing Co-Parenting with Their Exes
kaia gerber
Kaia Gerber Says She 'Won't Deny' Her Privilege When Asked About Nepo Baby Buzz
Pamela Anderson visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show'; Jack Nicholson
Pamela Anderson Says She Walked in on Jack Nicholson Having a Threesome in a Bathroom: 'I Caught His Eye'
Lily Allen at the premiere of "Violent Night" held at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Lily Allen Says 'Nepo Babies Have Feelings' as She Defends Stars with Famous Parents amid Debate
Allison williams
Allison Williams Weighs in on Hollywood Nepotism: 'It Doesn't Feel Like a Loss to Admit It'
Kate Hudson attends the "Puñales Por La Espalda: El Misterio De Glass Onion" premiere
Kate Hudson Says She Doesn't 'Really Care' About 'the Nepotism Thing': 'We're a Storytelling Family'
Lori Harvey attends the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021 honoring TikTok and Jeremy Scott at Pacific Design Center on November 04, 2021 in West Hollywood, California
All About Steve Harvey's Daughter Lori Harvey
Colin Farrell attends "The Banshees of Inisherin" UK Premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 13, 2022 in London, England
Colin Farrell's 2 Sons: Everything to Know
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 24: Musician Bono (L) and actress Eve Hewson attend the 21st Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party at West Hollywood Park on February 24, 2013 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for EJAF)
Bono's Daughter Eve Hewson Responds to 'Nepotism Baby' List: 'Pretty Devastated I'm Not Featured'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Gwyneth Paltrow attends Veuve Clicquot Celebrates 250th Anniversary with Solaire Exhibition on October 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 06: Hailey Bieber is seen on January 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Gwyneth Paltrow Reacts to Hailey Bieber's 'Nepo Baby' T-Shirt: 'I Might Need a Few of These'
Kody Brown
'Sister Wives'' Kody Brown Opens Up About His 'Very Sad' Estrangement from Janelle's Sons
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: (L-R) Samantha Bryant, Colin Hanks, Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Ann Hanks, Chet Hanks, and Truman Theodore Hanks attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Tom Hanks Weighs in on Hollywood Nepotism Conversation and His Kids Acting: 'We Have to Do the Work'
Samantha Bryant, Colin Hanks, Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Ann Hanks, Chet Hanks, and Truman Theodore Hanks attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Are Tom Hanks' Kids? All About Colin, Elizabeth, Chet and Truman Hanks
Jack-Nicholson
Jack Nicholson's Life and Career in Photos