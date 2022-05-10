Kehler recently appeared in Love, Victor and The Magicians, and has over 170 acting credits to his name

Jack Kehler, Actor in The Big Lebowski and The Man in the High Castle, Dead at 75

Jack Kehler, the actor known for his role as the Dude's landlord in The Big Lebowski, has died. He was 75.

His son, Eddie Kehler, revealed the heartbreaking news on Monday, telling Deadline his father died of complications of leukemia on Saturday at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jack began his on-screen acting career in the 1980s, having appeared in television shows Hill Street Blues, Fresno, Hunter, and more.

The actor was also featured in dozens of notable films, including Pineapple Express, Love Liza, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, Waterworld, Point Break (1991), and Men in Black II, to name a few.

Later in his career, Jack scored guest roles on popular TV shows like Mad Men, NYPD Blue, Angel, and The Man in the High Castle, among others. His final appearances and projects included The Magicians and Love, Victor.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jack was born in Philadelphia in 1946, and spent time mastering his craft at the Actors Studio, per The Hollywood Reporter.

RELATED: Gilbert Gottfried, Aladdin Voice Actor and Comedian, Dead at 67 'After a Long Illness'

Despite only being featured briefly in the Coen Brothers' 1998 cult classic, The Big Lebowski, Jack managed to leave a strong impression on fans of the beloved film, having been remembered as the landlord who badgers Jeff Bridges' iconic character, the Dude, about rent, as well as his quirky dance recital scene.