Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls Work Together to Compete for $500,000 in 'White Men Can't Jump' Trailer

Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls have one goal.

In Hulu's new trailer for the upcoming White Men Can't Jump remake set to make its way to the platform on May 19, the Grammy-nominated rapper, 25, and Friday Night Lights alum, 38, work together to execute a plan to win $500,00.

The film marks Harlow's acting debut.

"I just need someone who can play so I can make some money," Walls tells Harlow as he introduces the idea of competing together in a basketball tournament.

While the musician is adamant about helping Walls, he ultimately agrees to do so after Walls stresses that it's a cash prize of "$500,000 for one day of hoop."

20th Century Studios

According to the film's synopsis, both Walls and Harlow's characters have their reason for needing the money.

"Sinqua Walls stars as Kamal, once a promising player who derailed his future in the sport, and multi-platinum rap superstar Jack Harlow make his movie debut as Jeremy, a former star of the game whose injuries stalled his own career," a description of their characters reads.

The trailer shows their financial pressures as they discuss the need to "hustle a few games together to get money for the entry fee." Viewers are also given a glimpse of how their financial struggles are affecting their relationships, with Walls' partner seen reminding him about paying rent. Harlow's partner also tells him that they're in need of money because he's "living in a fantasy."

20th Century Studios

Apart from Walls and Harlow, Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, Vince Staples, Myles Bullock, and Lance Reddick are all set to appear. The reboot is directed by Charles Kidd II, a.k.a. Calmatic, and produced by Kenya Barris' Khalabo Ink Society.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

White Men Can't Jump will be available to stream on May 19 on Hulu.