Jack Harlow Says Working with Late Lance Reddick on 'White Men Can't Jump' Was 'Absolute Pleasure'

Jack Harlow said he spent "about two days on set" with Lance Reddick, who died in March at age 60

Published on May 12, 2023 01:30 PM
Jack Harlow and Lance Reddick
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty, Leon Bennett/WireImage

Jack Harlow is remembering his costar Lance Reddick roughly two months after his death at age 60.

At the Los Angeles premiere of White Men Can't Jump on Thursday, Harlow — the "Tyler Herro" rapper who makes his film debut in the new Hulu movie — told Entertainment Tonight that he was able to spend "about two days on set with" Reddick while making the sports comedy movie.

"I got about two days on set with Lance and he was an absolute pleasure to be around," Harlow, 25, said when asked about his late costar.

"I'm so glad you brought the legend up," Harlow added of Reddick. "Rest in peace to Lance."

The rapper turned actor also told the outlet Thursday that his first time acting for the screen "felt good" and intimated he may pursue more acting roles moving forward.

Jack Harlow
Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

"It makes me hungry, I want more. I want to keep going, you know?" he added to ET. "It's just a taste, and it was great, but I'm excited to keep moving."

In White Men Can't Jump, Harlow stars as former basketball star Jeremy, who teams up with Sinqua Walls' Kamal to make money at a basketball tournament, while Reddick appears as a character named Benji in a posthumous appearance.

Reddick, best known for his roles in television series like The Wire, Bosch and Netflix's Resident Evil, as well as the John Wick movies, had a number of projects in the works at the time of his death. Those projects included his role as role of Zeus in the upcoming Disney+ Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief series, as well as films Shirley, St. Sebastian and the John Wick spinoff Ballerina.

White Men Can't Jump is a remake of of the 1992 Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson original movie written and directed by Ron Shelton. The new film is directed by Charles Kidd II, a.k.a. Calmatic and produced by Kenya Barris' Khalabo Ink Society.

Aside from Harlow, Reddick and Walls, the movie stars Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, Vince Staples and Myles Bullock.

White Men Can't Jump will be available to stream on May 19 on Hulu.

