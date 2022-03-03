In the upcoming remake of White Men Can't Jump, rapper Jack Harlow will step into the role originally played by Woody Harrelson, Deadline reports

Rapper Jack Harlow to Make His Movie Acting Debut in White Men Can't Jump Reboot: Report

Jack Harlow is making a "jump" into acting!

The rapper, 23, is set to make his film debut in a reboot of White Men Can't Jump, according to multiple outlets, including Deadline.

Harlow will step into the role originally played by Woody Harrelson, who starred alongside Wesley Snipes in the 1992 sports comedy about two streetball hustlers.

Deadline reports that Harlow nabbed the role after his first-ever movie audition, impressing filmmakers and executives — especially Kenya Barris (black-ish), who co-wrote the screenplay alongside Doug Hall.

The movie will be directed by Charles Kidd II, a.k.a. Calmatic, and produced via Barris' Khalabo Ink Society. Serving as executive producers are Hall, Ryan Kalil, Noah Weinstein, E. Brian Dobbins and Brooklyn Nets player Blake Griffin, per Deadline.

WHITE MEN CAN'T JUMP Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes in White Men Can't Jump (1992) | Credit: 20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

The "What's Poppin' " rapper recently spoke with Billboard, reflecting on his place in the music industry as a white rapper.

"There is a certain reality that I am white, and I think there will always be something attached to that," Harlow told the outlet. "No matter how embraced I am, there will never be a day that I'm Black."

"With that being said, there's a certain responsibility that comes with being a white man in a Black genre, and there's certain things that have me regarded differently," he added.

Said Harlow, "But there is something exciting about skipping over any barriers that might be there and creating unity."

Jack Harlow Jack Harlow | Credit: Timothy Norris/WireImage

Last year, Harlow opened up to Variety about his career, admitting he "work(s) out of fear."

"I'm terrified to fall off and lose my spot or lose the ground I've covered, or not reach the potential that people see," said the "Nail Tech" artist.