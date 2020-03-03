Jack Black Struggles to Stay in Character During Hilarious Jumanji: The Next Level Outtakes

Jumanji: The Next Level is available on Digital March 3 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on March 17

By Nicholas Rice
March 03, 2020 10:16 AM

Jack Black and his fellow Jumanji: The Next Level costars had a blast making the 2019 sequel — and now you can share in some of the fun.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip from DVD/Blu-ray release of the action-adventure comedy, the Jumanji cast burst out laughing and break character numerous times as they try to film the sequel to the 2017 reboot.

The first clip from the outtakes finds Awkwafina’s character Ming screaming “Bethany!” to which Black’s character, Oberon, screams “No not Bethany,” causing his costar Karen Gillan to laugh and cover her face.

Jack Black
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Tells Kevin Hart ‘It’s So Good to Have You Back’ at Surprise Jumanji 2 Screening

Dwayne Johnson
Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty

Awkwafina’s character then seen on a bridge with a blue screen behind her.

“Martha! Martha! Behind you,” she screams. “It’s a monkey, it’s a monkey. Six feet tall, that monkey,” Awkwafina’s character belts.

As the clip progresses we then see a scene where Black’s character panics and dances around as he looks for a coconut, before cursing and throwing a piece of the tropical set off camera.

For the final scene, viewers get a look at the hilarious Danny DeVito, who is wearing a bathrobe and struggling to make it up a flight of stairs.

“This is so good for my upper body,” he jokes as he fights to get up the stairs.

RELATED: Family Affair! Jack Black Brings His Dad and Sons to Jumanji: The Next Level Premiere

Released in December 2019, Jumanji: The Next Level follows players new and old who become trapped in Jumanji and must save the land from a new evil in order to escape.

The first film in the seriesJumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, was a reboot of the 1995 film starring Robin Williams and it grossed over $962 million worldwide when it was released in December 2017, just in time for the peak holiday movie season.

Jumanji: The Next Level is available on Digital March 3 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on March 17.

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.