Jack Black Reunites with Kid Drummer from School of Rock and He Looks Totally Different!

November 15, 2018 02:45 PM

Jack Black had a very special guest at a recent Tenacious D show.

The actor and musician, 49, reunited with Kevin Clark at his Chicago tour stop — the child actor who played the drummer in 2003’s comedy School of Rock! Clark hung out backstage with the actor after the show, where he posed with Black and his Tenacious D bandmate Kyle Glass.

“Kinda a must here, but it’s not every day you get to see Jack Black wearing your t shirt,” the band later posted on Instagram after the show.

Clark and Black worked together on the classic movie about a substitute teacher at a posh private school who turns his music class students into a rock band. Clark got the part of the drummer for his real-life skills and hasn’t acted since, sticking to music and his band Dreadwolf instead of the big screen.

With his long hair and beard, Clark looks very different from the spiky-haired Freddy Jones. Here’s hoping the two get to rock out once more!

