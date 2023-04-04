Jack Black Is 'Looking Forward to Seeing All the Grownups' at Upcoming 'School of Rock' 20-Year Reunion

Twenty years after School of Rock, Jack Black is still living hardcore.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight Saturday at the premiere of his upcoming film The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Black, 53, revealed that he and his former costars are planning a get-together later this year to celebrate two decades since they rocked together onscreen.

"All those kids — dig this — they were 10 years old when we made that movie and now they're all, like, 30," said the actor and musician. "We're gonna get together and have a 20-year anniversary."

"We like to jam. I'm looking forward to seeing all of the grownups from School of Rock," Black added, going on to promise that he would "100 percent" share photos and videos from the reunion on social media when it happens.

School of Rock (2003). Andrew Schwartz/Paramount/Scott Rudin Prods/Mfp/New Century/Sor Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

Black took the lead reins in School of Rock, in which he plays Dewey Finn, a substitute teacher who enlists the students to form a rock band. The hit film even inspired a Broadway musical.

In 2021, Black remembered his School of Rock costar Kevin Clark in the wake of his death. (Clark died in May of that year after he was struck by a car while he was riding his bicycle in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. He was 32.)

"Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon," he wrote, posting a photo collage featuring a shot from School of Rock and the pair's offscreen reunion years after the movie's release.

"Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken," Black continued in the caption. "Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community."

Black's newest voice project sees him don the shell of iconic Super Mario Bros. villain Bowser, alongside a star-studded cast that also includes Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad and more.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie's voice cast also features Sebastian Maniscalco, Kevin Michael Richardson and Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong. It will also include a cameo from Charles Martinet, who has voiced Mario and others in the video game series since the 1990s.

Last month, several of Black's castmates pranked him into wearing a Bowser costume on The Kelly Clarkson Show — but he took it in stride, with his signature humor on display.

"I think it was like a really funny trick they played on me, like we're all gonna get dressed in character and then they didn't and I can't get it off now 'cause like someone put super glue in there," he said.

Black — who also rocked a Bowser-inspired ensemble to the movie's premiere on Saturday — then turned to Key, 52, and added, "I am so mad at you!"

The Super Mario Bros. Movie premieres Wednesday in theaters.