Jack Black Is 'Looking Forward to Seeing All the Grownups' at Upcoming 'School of Rock' 20-Year Reunion

The Super Mario Bros. Movie voice actor said he and his former School of Rock costars still like to get together and "jam"

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 4, 2023 12:35 PM
Jack Black and fellow cast members attend the premiere of the movie "School of Rock" at the Cinerama Dome September 24, 2003 in Hollywood, California.
Jack Black and fellow cast members of School of Rock (2003). Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Twenty years after School of Rock, Jack Black is still living hardcore.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight Saturday at the premiere of his upcoming film The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Black, 53, revealed that he and his former costars are planning a get-together later this year to celebrate two decades since they rocked together onscreen.

"All those kids — dig this — they were 10 years old when we made that movie and now they're all, like, 30," said the actor and musician. "We're gonna get together and have a 20-year anniversary."

"We like to jam. I'm looking forward to seeing all of the grownups from School of Rock," Black added, going on to promise that he would "100 percent" share photos and videos from the reunion on social media when it happens.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Robert Tasi, Jack Black, Rebecca Brown School Of Rock - 2003 Director: Richard Linklater Paramount/Scott Rudin Productions/Mfp/New Century/Sor Productions USA Scene Still Comedy Rock Academy
School of Rock (2003). Andrew Schwartz/Paramount/Scott Rudin Prods/Mfp/New Century/Sor Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

Black took the lead reins in School of Rock, in which he plays Dewey Finn, a substitute teacher who enlists the students to form a rock band. The hit film even inspired a Broadway musical.

In 2021, Black remembered his School of Rock costar Kevin Clark in the wake of his death. (Clark died in May of that year after he was struck by a car while he was riding his bicycle in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. He was 32.)

"Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon," he wrote, posting a photo collage featuring a shot from School of Rock and the pair's offscreen reunion years after the movie's release.

"Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken," Black continued in the caption. "Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community."

RELATED VIDEO: Jack Black Sings School of Rock Song to Fan Who is Terminally Ill

Black's newest voice project sees him don the shell of iconic Super Mario Bros. villain Bowser, alongside a star-studded cast that also includes Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad and more.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie's voice cast also features Sebastian Maniscalco, Kevin Michael Richardson and Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong. It will also include a cameo from Charles Martinet, who has voiced Mario and others in the video game series since the 1990s.

Last month, several of Black's castmates pranked him into wearing a Bowser costume on The Kelly Clarkson Show — but he took it in stride, with his signature humor on display.

"I think it was like a really funny trick they played on me, like we're all gonna get dressed in character and then they didn't and I can't get it off now 'cause like someone put super glue in there," he said.

Black — who also rocked a Bowser-inspired ensemble to the movie's premiere on Saturday — then turned to Key, 52, and added, "I am so mad at you!"

The Super Mario Bros. Movie premieres Wednesday in theaters.

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 31: Chris Pratt visits SiriusXM studios on March 31, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images); The Super Mario Bros. Movie | Official Teaser Trailer. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KydqdKKyGEk. illumination
Chris Pratt Counters 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Criticism: 'Watch the Movie, Then We Can Talk'
Chris Pratt attends Marvel Studios "Thor: Love And Thunder" Los Angeles Premiere at El Capitan Theatre on June 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Chris Pratt Jokes About Golfing on the Moon in Hilarious Ad for TravisMathew: Watch
Chris Pratt and son Jack
Chris Pratt Says Son Jack, 10, 'Freaked Out' Seeing Dad in 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' (Exclusive)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode J109 -- Pictured: Jack Black
'Super Mario Bros.' Cast Pranks Jack Black Into Wearing Bowser Costume on 'Kelly Clarkson Show'
Tetris — Official Trailer | Apple TV+
'Tetris' Trailer: Taron Egerton Stars in Movie About Thrilling Real-Life Story Behind Hit Video Game
New Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer Introduces Seth Rogen's Donkey Kong — and a Peek at Rainbow Road
New 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Trailer Teases Seth Rogen's Donkey Kong and Rainbow Road
Still from Super Mario Bros Movie Trailer
'The Super Mario Bros. Movie': Everything to Know
Chris Pratt (L) and US writer Katherine Schwarzenegger arrive for Universal Studios' Super Nintendo World celebration event
Chris Pratt and Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Enjoy 'Awesome' Outing at Super Nintendo World
Musicians/actors Jack Black (L) and Kyle Gass of Tenacious D attend the Texas premiere of 'Tenacious D in Post Apocalypto' during Fantastic Fest at the Alamo Drafthouse on September 25, 2018 in Austin, Texas.
Jack Black and Kyle Gass Reveal They're 'Thinking About' a 'School of Rock' Sequel Tied to Tenacious D
freight truck. The Super Mario Bros. Movie. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Aq7ilIgN2I
Seth Rogen Takes on Donkey Kong Duties in Latest 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Teaser
BOY MEETS WORLD - Gallery - Shoot Date: July 29, 1993. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) L-R: BETSY RANDLE;RIDER STRONG;LILY NICKSAY;WILLIAM RUSS;BEN SAVAGE;WILL FRIEDLE;WILLIAM DANIELS
The Cast of Boy Meets World: Where Are They Now?
Keegan-Michael Key and Elle Key (c)Sally Montana
Keegan-Michael Key and Elle Key Reveal the Cover of Their New Book 'The History of Sketch Comedy'
The Super Mario Bros. Movie | Official Teaser Trailer
Hear Chris Pratt Voice Mario in First Teaser Trailer for 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'
lauren ambrose
Lauren Ambrose Reflects on 25th Anniversary of 'Can't Hardly Wait': 'Just Amazing'
justin baldoni
Live-Action Pac-Man Movie in the Works from 'Jane the Virgin' Alum Justin Baldoni
Fave Underrated Black TV Shows
Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell Tease Potential 'Good Burger 2' Cameos: Harry Styles Would Be 'a Big One'