Jack Black Wants Pedro Pascal to Voice Wario in Potential 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Sequel

Published on April 10, 2023
Jack Black has ideas for future Mario movies.

After The Super Mario Bros. Movie's record-breaking opening at the box office this past weekend, the actor, 53, nominated Pedro Pascal to take over as the villain in a potential sequel, following Black's turn as the voice of Bowser.

"Are you thinking what I'm thinking?" said Black in an interview with GameSpot, before switching into a trailer narrator voice: "Wario. Pedro Pascal is Wario."

He explained that "it's not a given" that Bowser will be back for a future installment. "You know, I did a few Kung Fu Panda movies, and it was a different villain every movie. They may do the same thing," Black added.

Black appeared to be open to having Bowser switch over to the good side and team up with Mario to take on another villain, like Wario.

"You know, what if there is a more powerful, more evil villain?" he proposed. "Then I may need to be turned to help Mario and the rest to defend our universe against some other unseen force of evil."

The School of Rock actor previously credited his sons after they "introduced" him to the Mario universe, telling PEOPLE they're "stoked about The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and they're looking forward to coming to that premiere. So that should be fun." He shares sons Samuel Jason, 16, and 14-year-old Thomas David with wife Tanya Haden, whom he married in 2006.

At the film's Los Angeles premiere earlier this month, Black told PEOPLE he was proud of the project.

"I feel like we really did it. I think we mission-accomplished it. We wanted to make a funny, exciting, action adventure, and by God, we did it," he said. "And you know what else we did? We also used all the characters from the Nintendo universe. And if you like playing Mario Kart or any of those Nintendo video games, when you see this movie, you're going to go, 'Whoa,' because there's a bunch of little Easter eggs that only the gamers will really recognize and really appreciate. I'm really happy about that."

The Super Mario Bros. Movie premiered Easter weekend, becoming the biggest opening for an animated movie with $375.6 million in global box office sales.

In addition to Black, the movie features the voices of Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in theaters now.

