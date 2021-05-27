Kevin Clark, who played kid drummer Freddy Jones in School of Rock, died on Wednesday after he was struck by a car in Chicago

Jack Black Mourns the Death of His School of Rock Costar Kevin Clark: I'm 'Heartbroken'

Jack Black is remembering his School of Rock costar Kevin Clark in the wake of his death.

The actor, 51, paid tribute to Clark — who played kid drummer Freddy Jones in the beloved 2003 film — in a heartfelt Instagram post on Wednesday, calling the former child actor a "beautiful soul."

"Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon," he wrote, posting a photo collage featuring a shot from School of Rock and the pair's offscreen reunion years after the movie's release.

"Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken," Black continued in the caption. "Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community."

Rivkah Reyes, who played who kid bassist Katie in School of Rock, honored Clark by sharing a throwback photo of the pair from set.

"Love you forever, spaz," Reyes tweeted, referring to the nickname of Clark's onscreen character. "I will never forget your hugs and your laugh and the sheer joy on your face when we'd run into each other in Chicago. Thank you for always showing up for me with that 'big brother I never had' energy.

Clark died on early Wednesday morning after he was struck by a car while he was riding his bicycle in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. He was 32.

Chicago police did not release Clark's identity, but told PEOPLE that the cyclist sustained trauma throughout the body and was listed in critical condition" before he was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was declared dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The driver of the car has been identified as a 20-year-old female, who was issued unspecified citations, police said.

Clark appeared on School of Rock when he was 12, playing one of the music class students that Black's substitute teacher character enlists to form a rock band. Clark got the part of the drummer for his real-life skills, and continued his music career into adulthood.

His most recent project was the band Jessie Bess and the Intentions, which had its first show over the weekend, according to his mother, Allison Clark.

"He's just a raw talent. He's got a heart of gold," she told the Chicago Sun-Times of her son.