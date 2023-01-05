Jack Black and Kyle Gass Reveal They're 'Thinking About' a 'School of Rock' Sequel Tied to Tenacious D

Sixteen years after starring in Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny, actors and bandmates Jack Black and Kyle Gass are teasing another movie together — with a rocking twist.

"Can we ever expect a sequel of some sort to The Pick of Destiny or School of Rock?" SiriusXM host Caity Babs asked the duo during a recent interview for the Octane channel.

"Yup. Both of them. Breaking news. We're thinking about doing both of those," said Black, 53.

According to Gass, 62, the in-the-works film is "a hybrid" one: "School of D."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Posters for School of Rock (2003) and Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny (2006). Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection, New Line/Courtesy Everett Collection

With both of the "iconic" films, 2003's School of Rock and 2006's Pick of Destiny, Babs told the band that they "influenced ... kids who thought they couldn't be musicians" but learned they could if they believed in themselves and kept "working for it."

"So it was really influential not for only children but people of all ages. It's just, it's iconic, both of them," she added.

"Thank you, that means a lot," said Black, while Gass noted, "We inspired, shaped young minds."

"We strive to inspire, but we also sometimes discourage if we feel like we tried and we've seen what you've done and we don't think you rock you should stop rocking. We do both," Black continued, joking, "We build them up and we tear them down. But thank you for noticing the good parts."

Jack Black and Kyle Gass. Rick Kern/WireImage

While Gass has appeared in several films, including Pick of Destiny and 2003's Elf, it was Black who took the lead reins in School of Rock, in which he plays Dewey Finn, a substitute teacher who enlists the students to form a rock band. The hit film even inspired a Broadway musical.

In 2021, Black remembered his School of Rock costar Kevin Clark in the wake of his death. (Clark died in May of that year after he was struck by a car while he was riding his bicycle in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. He was 32.)

"Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon," he wrote, posting a photo collage featuring a shot from School of Rock and the pair's offscreen reunion years after the movie's release.

"Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken," Black continued in the caption. "Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community."