Jack Black and Kyle Gass Reveal They're 'Thinking About' a 'School of Rock' Sequel Tied to Tenacious D

According to Gass, the in-the-works film is "a hybrid" one: "School of D"

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 5, 2023 12:31 PM

Sixteen years after starring in Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny, actors and bandmates Jack Black and Kyle Gass are teasing another movie together — with a rocking twist.

"Can we ever expect a sequel of some sort to The Pick of Destiny or School of Rock?" SiriusXM host Caity Babs asked the duo during a recent interview for the Octane channel.

"Yup. Both of them. Breaking news. We're thinking about doing both of those," said Black, 53.

According to Gass, 62, the in-the-works film is "a hybrid" one: "School of D."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

SCHOOL OF ROCK, Jack Black, 2003, TENACIOUS D IN THE PICK OF DESTINY, Jack Black, Kyle Gass (above), 2006.
Posters for School of Rock (2003) and Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny (2006). Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection, New Line/Courtesy Everett Collection

With both of the "iconic" films, 2003's School of Rock and 2006's Pick of Destiny, Babs told the band that they "influenced ... kids who thought they couldn't be musicians" but learned they could if they believed in themselves and kept "working for it."

"So it was really influential not for only children but people of all ages. It's just, it's iconic, both of them," she added.

"Thank you, that means a lot," said Black, while Gass noted, "We inspired, shaped young minds."

"We strive to inspire, but we also sometimes discourage if we feel like we tried and we've seen what you've done and we don't think you rock you should stop rocking. We do both," Black continued, joking, "We build them up and we tear them down. But thank you for noticing the good parts."

Musicians/actors Jack Black (L) and Kyle Gass of Tenacious D attend the Texas premiere of 'Tenacious D in Post Apocalypto' during Fantastic Fest at the Alamo Drafthouse on September 25, 2018 in Austin, Texas.
Jack Black and Kyle Gass. Rick Kern/WireImage

While Gass has appeared in several films, including Pick of Destiny and 2003's Elf, it was Black who took the lead reins in School of Rock, in which he plays Dewey Finn, a substitute teacher who enlists the students to form a rock band. The hit film even inspired a Broadway musical.

In 2021, Black remembered his School of Rock costar Kevin Clark in the wake of his death. (Clark died in May of that year after he was struck by a car while he was riding his bicycle in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. He was 32.)

"Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon," he wrote, posting a photo collage featuring a shot from School of Rock and the pair's offscreen reunion years after the movie's release.

"Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken," Black continued in the caption. "Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community."

Related Articles
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 05: Honoree Jack Black accepts the Comedic Genius Award onstage during the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 05, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)
Jack Black Dedicates MTV Comedic Genius Award to 'All the 'School of Rock' ers Out There'
BLACK PANTHER, Letitia Wright, 2018
The Best Action Movies to Stream Now
Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford); Harrison Ford attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount+'s "1923"
Actors Who Were De-Aged for Roles Using Special Visual Effects
The Santa Clause, Elf, How the Grinch Stole Christmas
The 50 Best Christmas Movies to Stream
Ralphie Returns! Peter Billingsley Is a Dad on a Mission in A Christmas Story Christmas First Look
Peter Billingsley Teases 'A Christmas Story Christmas' : Ralphie Is 'Back on a Quest' 33 Years Later
Finneas and Kevin Jonas
Finneas Reveals 'Camp Rock' Made Him Want to Pick Up Guitar: 'Jonas Brothers Are Songwriters, Man'
THE SANTA CLAUSE, Eric Lloyd, Tim Allen, 1994, ©Buena Vista Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection
The Best Christmas Movies to Stream on Disney+ in 2022
Peter Billingsley Rollout
Why Peter Billingsley Waited Nearly 40 Years to Make 'A Christmas Story Christmas'
Anna Faris, Michael Barrett
Who Is Anna Faris' Husband? All About Michael Barrett
mad max
'Furiosa': Everything to Know About the 'Mad Max' Prequel
Image
The Best Comedies on Netflix to Stream Now
a christmas story
See What Peter Billingsley, Melinda Dillon and the Cast of A Christmas Story Are Up to Now
Kevin Clark in School of Rock
Jack Black Mourns the Death of His 'School of Rock' Costar Kevin Clark: I'm 'Heartbroken'
Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley attend Showtime's FYC Event and Premiere for "The First Lady" at DGA Theater Complex on April 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Michelle Pfeiffer's Husband? All About David E. Kelley
jennifer lopez and ben affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Relationship Timeline
Harry Styles in My Policeman Exclusive Featurette
The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now