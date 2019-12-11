Jack Black Forgets He Starred in The Holiday: 'Do I Have a Christmas Movie?'  

With more than 150 acting credits under his belt, Jack Black has a hard time keeping track of his roles.

In a video interview shared by Variety on Monday, the actor, 50, hilariously forgot about his role in the 2006 romantic comedy, The Holiday. When asked about his favorite movie to watch over the holidays, Black completely glanced over his own film in favor of another Christmas classic.

“My favorite holiday film — it’s got to be Elf,” he says in the clip. “Jon Favreau and Will Ferrell just knock it out of the park.”

“You could have said your own movie,” the interviewer says, complimenting his humility.

Black then becomes visibly confused by the comment.

“Do I have a Christmas movie? Which one is mine?” Black asks, before realizing his blunder. “Oh, The Holiday! Obviously, The Holiday!”

He adds, “Nancy Meyers — genius.”

Black starred alongside Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, and Jude Law in The Holiday. He played Miles, a music composer who falls for Winslet’s character.

Previously, Meyers said she wrote the part specifically with Black in mind.

“I saw School Of Rock and thought he was the cutest guy and fell in love with him. So Jack came over to my house, I made him some pasta, we sat in my kitchen and I told him the idea,” she told IndieLondon in 2006. “When I asked him if he’d ever be in a movie like this, he replied: ‘Nancy, have you seen my work?’ But I assured him that I had and told him that I thought he was fabulous and that he’d be in a movie with Kate Winslet. He just said ‘yeah.’ “

Black told the outlet that same year that he was “flattered” but “a little bit nervous” when Meyers first approached him about the role, saying he “didn’t really know” if he could play the part well.

“But Nancy insisted that she saw in me all the skills that were necessary to be adorable!” he said. “I’m used to being crazy and ‘rock-n-rolly,’ which is a little different than this world. For me, it was a chance to stretch a little bit.”